Ambulance volunteers undergo trial by virus

In Teaneck, N.J., half of the town's volunteer ambulance corps is out sick, in quarantine or staying home to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus. The remaining 25 are responding to double the usual number of daily calls, racing from one high fever or respiratory distress emergency to the next.

In Rockville, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., hit hard by the virus, more than 10% of the 160-member volunteer ambulance force has stopped taking shifts, either because they tested positive for the virus or because underlying health conditions have forced them indoors.

And in a rural Iowa county with one of that state's highest infection rates, the Dysart Ambulance Service has just 22 volunteers who share two ambulances, cover 150 square miles and, in the first two weeks of April, responded to far more calls than in all of March.

As the virus has continued its spread into suburbs and rural towns, overwhelming hospitals and emergency medical workers, it also has taken a toll on scores of volunteer emergency response units, many of which are the sole responders in critical and urgent situations.

"Even if the worst-case scenarios from covid-19 don't play out, you're going to have a lot of departments that are in a really difficult spot," said David Finger, chief of legislative and regulatory affairs for the National Volunteer Fire Council, which represents firefighters and emergency responders.

More than 80% of the nation's 30,000 fire departments are all or mostly volunteer, responsible for providing emergency care to about one-third of the country's population. And while more than 60% of the fire departments across the nation provide basic or advanced life support, those in smaller, rural communities -- areas already dangerously short on health care and often dependent on part-time volunteers to transport patients to hospitals -- are less likely to offer emergency medical services.

Many squads said in interviews this month that they were overwhelmed by the challenges. As they struggle to retain members, volunteer emergency response departments have also been hobbled by the cancellation of fundraising drives that they rely on to keep the ambulances running and the station house lights on.

'MY FOLKS ARE SCARED'

The financial shortfall is also complicating efforts to buy the gear needed to protect members from infection, they said. With training certification programs and recruitment drives also halted, volunteer corps are now worried about their ability to function long after the infection curve has flattened.

"I've never seen anything like this," said Jules Scadden, director of emergency medical services in Dysart, Iowa, a farming community in Tama County, where an outbreak at a nursing home led to more than 230 positive cases and seven deaths.

"My folks are scared," she added. "Your risks are so high in the back of the ambulance, and we have a minimum 30-minute transport time, so we know we're back there with the virus."

Some volunteers in Tama County have stopped taking calls because they are considered high-risk or because they were told they would lose their day jobs if they continued riding in the ambulances, officials said.

But Jackie Obrosk, a nursing home dietitian, said she has no plans to end her volunteer ambulance shifts with the Dysart service. "We're our neighbors' only line of defense between home and hospital," she said.

The volunteers are taking extra precautions -- wearing masks and homemade face shields and putting masks on patients, too. "You just pray that we're doing enough," she said.

Scadden said she also now requires members to take their temperature before entering an ambulance.

In Maryland, the pandemic is straining an already overtaxed volunteer emergency response system. Before the virus, the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad in Montgomery County was among the nation's busiest ambulance services, said Gamunu Wijetunge, the squad president.

On nights and weekends, all-volunteer crews of nine handle emergency calls. They pull 12- to 18-hour shifts, and many of them are off-duty firefighters and medical professionals.

As cases continue to climb in Montgomery County, the squad has tried increasing its dwindling ranks of 100 or so volunteers, Wijetunge said, while also barring dozens of recruits who have not completed EMT training.

Jacob Finkelstein, captain of the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps, barely has time to dwell on the tragedies unfolding in his community, let alone worry about recruitment. Like so many of his squad members these days, he is usually in one of the corps' five ambulances, sirens screaming as they careen down the empty suburban streets to homes hit by the virus.

"It's all over town," said Finkelstein, 24, during a rare moment of calm.

The emergencies are a blur: a middle-aged man with shortness of breath; an older woman with virus symptoms who was dead by the time the ambulance arrived; a father, in respiratory distress, whose distraught sons wanted to help him walk out to the ambulance but who were too afraid of getting sick.

Charles Levin, a 25-year-old member of the volunteer corps, understands that fear better than most. A month ago, after transporting a dozen patients with coronavirus symptoms, he developed a fever and breathing difficulties. He had planned to move out of his parents' house. Instead, he self-quarantined in the basement, but they got sick, too.

Now that they have all recovered, Levin is back on ambulance shifts, eager to aid his town in its darkest hour.

"This is our community, and we need to help," he said.

