Arkansas Derby to be split into two divisions

Oaklawn President Louis Cella, shown here in 2019, announced Sunday that Saturday’s Arkansas Derby will be split into two 11-horse divisions. For each race, a total of 170 Kentucky Derby points are available and a purse of $500,000. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

HOT SPRINGS -- The Grade I Arkansas Derby post-position draw came three days early and was different in almost every other way, as well.

Changes were made in deference to Kentucky Derby hopefuls across the country with few choices for qualifying points because of widespread track closures, among the seemingly infinite effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most notably, the Arkansas Derby was split for the first time since it was first run in 1936. Consequently, there will be two Arkansas Derbies to make way for 22 qualified entrants at Oaklawn on Saturday, the final day of the season.

"Our partnership with the horsemen this year during the covid-19 pandemic has shown a remarkable level of unity and has made all of us very proud," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said.

Eleven horses are entered for each of the Arkansas Derby divisions, races No. 11 and 13 on Saturday's 14-race card. Each of the 1 1/8-mile races for 3-year-old horses will have a purse of $500,000. Since the Kentucky Derby points system for qualification was first used in 2013, split purses have meant an equal division of points, but officials at Churchill Downs have made an exception for points races moving forward. Each Arkansas Derby division will offer a total of 170 points, the same as in years past, with 100, 40, 20, and 10 to first through fourth, respectively.

Cella said he spoke with Churchill officials over the last month about the possibility of a split without a loss of points from either race. He said an agreement was quickly reached, provided a split was necessary.

"We're in the midst of an unprecedented year," Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said. "We recognize that there are numerous 3-year-olds currently in training with limited racing opportunities, and our prominent partner Oaklawn Park is in a unique and important position to immediately fill a void for horsemen. An extension of the Road to the Kentucky Derby will continue to evolve in the weeks ahead. Our Churchill Downs team is united in our commitment to holding the very best Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5, and it will certainly be one of the most memorable of our lifetimes."

Jackpot Ranch's Basin, the winner of the Grade I 7-furlong Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga in September and from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, highlights the field in the Arkansas Derby's first division.

The second division has three entrants who are almost certainly qualified for the Kentucky Derby. Clint and Lance Glasaway's Wells Bayou, trained by Brad Cox, won the Grade II 1 3/16-mile Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on March 21. Victoria's Ranch's King Guillermo won the Grade II 1 1/16-mile Tampa Bay Derby on March 7, and Nadal, from the California barn of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, won Oaklawn's Grade II 1 1/16-mile Rebel Stakes on March 14.

Typical of racing over the past six weeks, there were no fans in attendance for the draw, just as there have been none at the track since March 13 as part of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Unlike a ceremonial setting used in years past, there was no stage, just two foldout tables -- the sort common to cookout buffets -- pressed together, behind which stood racing officials and members of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's management, including General Manager Wayne Smith.

The table was set up in Oaklawn's ground-floor main hall, north of an elevator shaft familiar to all who frequent the track, framed by a row of teller stalls and a concession stand, dormant since the track was closed to fans.

Regardless of the setup or missing fanfare, Cella's objective was met.

"We are not alone in our suffering," Cella said. "All of America is hurting. By maintaining some semblance of a racing program, at least we've been able to help horse owners, their employees, trainers, and jockeys while providing sport for racing fans across the country to enjoy."

Sports on 04/27/2020