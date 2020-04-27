COLUMNIST: The economic fear is real

The national movement against coronavirus shutdowns arrived with force here on Wednesday, turning Washington Avenue outside the Capitol into a gridlocked, cacophonous show.

Some waved "Trump 2020" flags. Many honked and yelled from the socially distant safety of their cars and trucks. Some stood on sidewalks, often separated by socially undistant lengths, and held homemade signs.

"Poverty is more dangerous than a virus," read one sign. "Fear the government, not covid-19," said another.

It would be easy to dismiss the hundreds of protesters as misguided voices from the conspiracy-theorizing wing-nut fringe; some of that certainly was on display. And it's true the protesters do not speak for most of us; polls show support for restrictions designed to stem the coronavirus.

But it would be wrong to not also recognize the Albany protest, and others like it, as signs of rising economic terror. People are worried about supporting their families. They're scared that their livelihoods are slipping away.

Don't misunderstand: I think the closures of schools and businesses ordered by Andrew Cuomo and many other governors were needed to flatten the curve and protect the vulnerable. There was no other responsible option, and it's clear that requiring most of us to stay home is working.

But I also understand the fear. The economic pain from this pandemic is devastating, and it is going to linger for a long, long time.

Even among New Yorkers who would never show up at Wednesday's protest, patience with the stay-at-home order is wearing thin. As Cuomo acknowledges, there's growing political pressure to relax restrictions--especially in parts of the state where covid-19 cases are rare enough that the threat feels less vivid.

Cuomo had consistently rejected calls to re-open the state in pieces. But he changed course on Tuesday, saying he would start planning to open New York by region.

During the crisis, Cuomo has repeatedly said there is just one New York. It's a nice thought, but we all know it isn't true.

We should acknowledge, too, that Wednesday's protest in Albany would have been smaller had our country done more to help workers, before and during the pandemic. Losing a job isn't as scary if you don't have to worry about health care. Falling isn't as terrifying if there's a net to catch you.

Cuomo spoke inside the Capitol as protesters gathered outside. Little he said would mollify them. The governor warned, for example, that the shutdown is not going to be over anytime soon. He vowed not to cave to the political pressure, because, he said, "more people will die if we're not smart."

The governor is right about that. The pandemic is not over. The risks remain very real.

Editorial on 04/27/2020