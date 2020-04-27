Costco plans Little Rock location

In this Wednesday, May 9, 2012, file photo, David Lee shops at a Costco Wholesale store, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Warehouse wholesaler Costco has submitted an application to build its first location in Arkansas, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Monday.

In a tweet, Scott said the retailer planned to locate at the southwest corner of Chenal Parkway and Kirk Road.

The corporation's application is set to go before the Little Rock Planning Commission on May 14, according to the mayor.

Scott said the location has "great visibility and access."

"We're appreciative that a national wholesale warehouse such as Costco has chosen Little Rock as a place they want to do business," Scott tweeted.

