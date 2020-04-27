Health Care notebook

UAM grading policy

to offer flexibility

The University of Arkansas at Monticello students can request to change their grades to credit or no credit for spring or summer courses, under certain circumstances, Crystal Halley, interim vice chancellor for academic affairs, told students and faculty members last week.

The change in grade policy is one among numerous across the state and country giving students more flexibility during remote instruction resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, although not all schools have adjusted their grading policies.

"Credit" or "no credit" course results aren't calculated into grade-point averages. Students can opt to keep their letter grades.

Undergraduates students can request a grade change if they earn a C, D or F. Students intending to graduate this spring must apply for the change by May 15.

If a student earns a D for a course exempt from the policy change, the student can apply for an official withdrawal from the course. If a student earns an F, they can apply only for withdrawal.

A grade of C or a D in a course in which those grades allow a student to progress in a program can be changed to "credit."

For graduate students, a C can be turned into a "credit," but a D or an F qualifies only for withdrawal.

Grant of $295,000

enables UAPB hires

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will be able to hire an executive director for its Economic Research Development Center, thanks to a $295,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority, the university announced last week.

The university also will hire a staff person and "expand its business development services and offer enhanced economic development programs in Pine Bluff and the Delta Region including Jefferson, Chicot, Desha, Lincoln, and Drew counties," the announcement states.

UAPB has operated the center since 1988. The center has worked with thousands of businesses and trained hundreds of people.

The center also offers small loans for small businesses and Pine Bluff companies looking to start or expand and conducts feasibility studies.

The center is in the Institutional Advancement and Development Division, overseen by Vice Chancellor George Cotton.

Metro on 04/27/2020