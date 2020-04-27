Grocery stores seeking masks for workers confront shortages

The day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised everyone to cover their faces in public, the co-owner of a small network of grocery stores in Wisconsin logged into Facebook and began a post: "HELP!"

She had been waiting on a shipment of face masks to protect her employees, but, like many grocers' orders, it was delayed. Dedicated patrons sprang into action -- within a matter of days they had outfitted all 400 workers with homemade face masks.

Long after grocery workers were deemed essential, major retailers are only lately beginning to provide them with masks. Walmart and Kroger, the largest supermarket chains in the country, have announced new policies requiring all employees to wear masks. Some independently owned stores are still awaiting shipments or have yet to find a distributor to provide them.

Washington, it seems, has contributed to the delay.

Without a centralized process by the federal government to buy and distribute protective gear, states, cities and hospitals have scrambled to outbid each other -- and the feds, too. With prices skyrocketing and supply chains disrupted, some grocery stores have struggled to compete.

According to the National Grocers Association, in recent weeks, five retailers have seen their deals to buy masks suddenly fall apart when suppliers canceled or postponed the orders, saying they were required to give priority to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's requests. The association, which declined to name the retailers, said that has forced some grocers to then have to ask the federal government for help.

On a phone call last week with representatives of grocery and food industry groups, Agriculture Department officials said they would work with FEMA to distribute reusable masks to grocery stores. Store owners are being encouraged to submit requests to the government, though they've received no assurance they'll get anything.

In just the past week, the director of emergency management for Miami-Dade County accused the federal agency of commandeering a shipment of 1 million N95 masks, and a Delaware medical equipment supplier said FEMA had taken control of two of his shipments intended for customers in the United States.

As complaints have multiplied, FEMA officials have denied reports that the agency has seized urgently needed medical supplies or rerouted shipments already committed to other buyers. "What we have found in these kind of cases is that it is a miscommunication between the customer and distributor," a FEMA spokesman wrote.

Grocers, their lobbyists and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 900,000 grocery employees at major chains, in recent weeks have called on the Trump administration to consider grocery employees as among those who should be favored to receive protective gear. While doctors, nurses and law enforcement officers should have first priority, the grocery representatives said, their own workers have been pushed too far down the list of recipients.

"I talk with my peers at big chains and small, and most of us have struggled," said John Ross, president of the Independent Grocers Alliance, a network of 1,200 stores nationwide. "We weren't even on the radar screen as people were thinking, 'Who do I protect first?'"

Meanwhile, grocery workers are putting in longer hours to stock shelves, fill online orders and spray every surface with disinfectant -- often within a few feet of customers who might not be wearing masks. Thousands of grocery workers have tested positive for the coronavirus and, as of April 12, at least 41 had died, according to a report by The Washington Post.

