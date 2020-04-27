Harrison police getting the call as teens blow off steam, diesel

Teenagers have been driving recklessly in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Harrison.

They've been revving engines, honking horns and billowing black smoke from modified diesel pickups, according to police reports.

The racket has impeded commerce at a McDonald's restaurant next-door.

"What are they doing, they're honking their horns trying to interrupt people from ordering their food at McDonald's," said Chris Graddy, the Harrison police chief. "They're just being a little cussed."

Graddy described the offenders as "big ol' teenagers being a little rambunctious." He said some of them might be in their early 20s.

Graddy said he thinks the situation has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has people cooped up and kids out of school.

"There's not a lot to do with things shut down," he said.

Jerry Jackson, the Harrison mayor, said it feels like the townsfolk are "chomping at the bit."

Walmart recently curtailed its hours and began closing at 8:30 p.m.

Mike Murphy, the Walmart manager, said he's just been at that store for two weeks. He has heard about the problem but isn't familiar with the details.

The McDonald's closes at 11:30 p.m. The restaurant's parking lot is adjacent to Walmart's.

Ashton Moore, a manager at the McDonald's, said the pickup drivers have been harassing the restaurant and its customers off and on since the beginning of the year. He said it was worse at times before the pandemic.

"They mainly just sit there revving their engines and blowing their horns," said Moore.

McDonald's managers have called the police on numerous occasions.

But then, after Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued social-distancing guidelines in March, things quieted down, said Graddy.

"The first two weeks everything was extremely quiet," he said. "It seems like in the last two or three weeks it has increased. It's always seemed like the same type of complaints, the reckless driving and the honking of horns, disorderly conduct."

Graddy said he has increased police patrols in the area along U.S. 412, on the northwest side of town.

On April 10, the Police Department received a call about 8 p.m. about a white pickup with seven to 10 teenagers in it all drinking alcohol and "making laps around the parking lot."

A few minutes later, a Walmart employee contacted police reporting that several trucks in the parking lot near McDonald's were honking their horns and revving their engines, according to the police report.

The culprits took off.

Walmart requested extra police patrols "due to this being a constant issue," according to the report.

On April 19, someone called the police about 9 p.m. saying several vehicles were in the Walmart parking lot revving engines and "rolling coal," -- the spewing of black smoke from diesel engines.

One woman called police that night to say the honking was so loud she couldn't place her order at the McDonald's drive-thru.

As a result, Graddy said, police stopped a 16-year-old boy and gave him a ticket for careless driving, a misdemeanor.

"Since we wrote the ticket, we haven't gotten another call," said the police chief.

Graddy said there's been a decrease in most crimes since Gov. Hutchinson recommended social-distancing. But "disturbances" and alcohol violations have increased recently, he said.

"Once people were cooped up with each other for a couple weeks the disturbances and alcohol violations picked up significantly," said Graddy. "Once people start back to work, felonies could increase. Property crimes are down because people are home. Even most criminals know it is not wise to break into an occupied home."

Chris Segrin, a behavioral scientist and professor of communication at the University of Arizona, said he's seen something similar in Tucson.

"We actually have the same thing going on here (judging from the circular tire marks I see on the roads)," he said in an email. "This could be a form of social bonding among the drivers if they all value this sort of activity. I'm guessing that at least some of them are capitalizing on opportunity. In Arizona, they are doing this at the intersections of major streets. The idea is that traffic patterns are so light at the moment that they can actually do this and get away with it."

Segrin said "stress reduction is another motivator of this sort of acting out, especially in younger people."

"When people are stressed, frustrated and cut off, they will at times engage in such unusual behaviors," he said.

SundayMonday on 04/27/2020