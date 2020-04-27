IN THEIR WORDS Wyeth McKean

WYETH MCKEAN

SCHOOL Bentonville High School

PARENTS Brian and Stacy McKean

SIBLINGS Nate and Kellen Edwards

SPORTS YOU PLAY Varsity soccer

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY My favorite high school memory is riding home from the 2019 state playoffs and getting a text from the Hendrix coach asking me to come to play for him, that there was a roster spot for me if I wanted it.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION I plan to play collegiate soccer for Hendrix College and major in financial wealth advisement with a minor in data analytics.

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Hype Rap Music

FAVORITE FOOD Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich or my momma's chicken pot pie

FAVORITE TV SHOW All American

FAVORITE MOVIE Ford vs Ferrari

TWITTER HANDLE @MckeanWyeth

ROLE MODELS My parents are my role models. They've shaped my morals and values. They've taught me to work hard and how to treat all people.

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Mike Devaney influenced me the most in high school soccer and Coach Ricardo Morante for club soccer.

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Mr. Ken Willis is my favorite teacher with my favorite subject being calculus.

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS In 10 years I see myself as a financial wealth advisor who is happily married and living near NorthWest Arkansas. Traveling to see the world and possibly coaching a recreational soccer team.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 has taken away several senior year celebrations. Some that I have worked 13 years for like my senior soccer season, the chance to win the state title, senior night, and of course graduation. Yesterday would have been my senior prom. I missed having my signing day with my friends and family with me in person. I missed having the traditional senior countdown where we say good-bye to all our classmates and teachers. With all that was lost from the virus, I did gain more appreciation for things I didn't even realize I took for granted like face to face instruction at school, being able to hang out with friends every day, eating at good restaurants, and having the opportunity to get out of the house and go places to occupy myself.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss the camaraderie of my supportive teammates and coaches. I'll also miss my last chance at trying to win the state championship- Leaving it all on the field for the title.

