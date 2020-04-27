The World in Brief

Clebe Rosendo walks through his church Sunday in Villa Elisa, Paraguay, with the pews decorated with family pictures sent by neighbors. Rosendo has begun posting the photos of his parishio- ners on the pews after he saw it done at a church in Los Angeles. (AP/Jorge Saenz)

Israeli health chief quits under pressure

JERUSALEM -- Israel's health minister said Sunday that he would step down after a public uproar over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and his own covid-19 infection.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would step aside as the country forms a new government. He made no mention of his much-criticized performance at the Health Ministry, which he has led for most of the past decade, and instead said he would take over the Construction Ministry.

In a statement, Litzman said he "decided not to return to the Health Ministry for a fourth time, and prefers to lead a sweeping development for solving the housing crisis in Israel in the Housing Ministry."

The government has generally been lauded for keeping the coronavirus crisis in check. Israel has not seen its health system overwhelmed, and the country has begun easing weeks of lockdown.

Litzman, an ultra-Orthodox politician with no formal medical training, has come under criticism for appearing ill-prepared at news conferences and reportedly resisting proposals to tighten lockdown measures that would affect the country's religious community. Early this month, Litzman was diagnosed with covid-19, apparently after ignoring his own ministry's orders to avoid group prayer in public places. He has since recovered.

Photo by AP

Artists perform Sunday as people watch from their cars during the Art Parking drive-in festival in Prague. People in the Czech Republic are finding different ways to perform as theaters remain closed in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP/Petr David Josek)

In a TV interview Sunday, Litzman said he had never violated lockdown rules and said he was leaving his job because he was ready for a new challenge, not because of public pressure.

Nepalese find 2 S. Korean hikers' bodies

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Rescuers on Sunday recovered the bodies of two South Korean trekkers who had been missing since an avalanche in January buried them in Nepal's mountains, an official said.

An army helicopter flew the bodies -- one male and one female -- from the Annapurna Trekking Circuit to the city of Pokhara, said Nepalese army Maj. Gen. Gokul Bhandari.

The body of one of their Nepali guides was recovered Friday, while another was recovered a few days earlier.

An avalanche had buried a total of four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides in January. Rescuers spent weeks searching for the bodies, but continuing avalanches and thick layers of snow prevented them from finding them.

The warming spring weather eventually melted the snow, exposing the bodies and allowing the rescuers to recover them. The search continues for the two trekkers and one guide who remain missing, Bhandari said.

Saudis end death penalty for minors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes committed by minors, according to a statement Sunday by a top official.

The decision comes on the heels of another ordering judges to end the practice of flogging, replacing it with jail time, fines or community service and bringing one of the kingdom's most contentious forms of public punishment to a close.

King Salman's son and heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is seen as the force behind the kingdom's loosening of restrictions and its pivot away from ultraconservative interpretations of Islamic law known as Wahhabism, to which many in the country still closely adhere.

The latest royal decree could spare the death penalty for at least six men from the country's minority Shiite community who are accused of committing crimes while under the age of 18. Such activity carries terrorism-related charges in the kingdom for disturbing order and disobeying the ruler.

In a document seen by The Associated Press, the royal decree orders prosecutors to review cases and drop punishments for those who've already served the maximum 10 years.

However, the decree states that terrorism-related cases of minors will be tried differently. It was not immediately clear whether these cases would be bound by the 10-year prison limit.

Protesters scattered at Hong Kong mall

Hong Kong police dispersed more than 100 protesters who had congregated on a couple of floors in a shopping mall Sunday in defiance of a regulation banning groups of more than four people to help stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The demonstration came a week after the arrest of 15 prominent pro-democracy activists in connection with unauthorized assemblies last year. The protesters in Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing, near Quarry Bay in eastern Hong Kong island, carried posters in support of those arrested, opposing new security laws and calling for the "liberation" of Hong Kong.

On Friday, about 100 pro-democracy protesters rallied at a luxury downtown mall at lunchtime in one of the largest demonstrations since the covid-19 pandemic descended on the city. The outbreak effectively halted pro-democracy protests that had rocked Hong Kong for months.

Hong Kong police said such gatherings were prohibited even if protesters clustered in separated groups of four, "as long as the persons gather for a common purpose in public place."

