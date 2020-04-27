Police: Two arrested in Jacksonville slaying

Jacksonville police have arrested two North Little Rock men following the Wednesday slaying of a 27-year-old man at his home.

Chad Ryan Thomas was found fatally wounded Wednesday at his Jacksonville home at the Parkwood Mobile Home Park on South First Street.

Jail records and court filings show Braylon Tyrone Lunnie, 20, and Dywai Weems-Wells, 21, are each charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. The men, both from Jacksonville, were booked into the Pulaski County jail on Friday.

Court records show Lunnie and Weems-Wells live together but do not reveal the nature of their relationship.

In March 2017, Weems-Wells was slightly wounded in a home-invasion shooting in Jacksonville that Lunnie was implicated in, according to court records. Lunnie and Javon Dontte Raglin of Little Rock were both arrested over accusations they had forced their way into a Raney Place home that month.

Lunnie and Raglin were identified by Weems-Wells and two other teen occupants in the home as two of four men who forced their way inside, court records show. The gun Raglin was carrying went off while he and one of the other teens, Treyvon Kereonte Abernathy, struggled over the weapon. Weems-Wells was grazed by a bullet on his elbow.

Lunnie, then 17, already facing charges in juvenile court, aggravated assault on a police officer and forgery, was charged as an adult with aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault. Raglin, then 20, was similarly charged,

Raglin subsequently pleaded guilty to residential burglary, aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm in exchange for an eight-year prison term.

Over the objections of prosecutors, the case against Lunnie was transferred to juvenile court at a February 2018 hearing by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. The outcome of the charges are not known because juvenile proceedings are kept secret.

However, court records show that in April 2019 Lunnie pleaded guilty in Little Rock District Court to misdemeanor theft following a shoplifting arrest at the Target on Chenal Parkway. Lunnie also has misdemeanor theft charges pending in Cabot District Court.