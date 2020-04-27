Little Rock police ID fatal crash victim

Little Rock Police investigate a crash after a shooting suspect hit another vehicle while involved in a police chase on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the intersection of John Barrow Road and 36th Street in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Authorities on Monday identified 62-year-old Jose Hernandez as the driver killed in a fiery collision with a shooting suspect fleeing from Little Rock police.

A passenger in Hernandez’ Toyota Sienna was also hurt in the Sunday afternoon crash but is expected to survive, police spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release.

Barnes identified the fleeing suspect as Fredrick Levern Jones, 40, of Little Rock. Jones suffered a broken arm and leg in the crash while a passenger escaped injury. Investigators found a gun and possible cocaine in Jones' crashed minivan.

Court records show Jones to be a felon with at least four convictions. He's at the Pulaski County jail with bail not yet on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree battery, committing a terroristic act, theft by receiving and two counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The Sunday crash is under investigation with more charges are possible once the police probe is complete, Barnes said.

Police were looking for Jones Sunday evening after getting a tip that he was driving on West 12th Street. Jones had been accused of the Saturday evening shooting that wounded 69-year-old Thelton Smith in front of 2805 W. 13th St., according to a police report.

A ShotSpotter notification registering 10 gunshots just before 6 p.m. Saturday brought police to the neighborhood where officers collected nine spent 9 mm shell casings from Jones’ front yard, according to a police report.

About 20 minutes later, police were called to Smith’s home at 2514 W. 13th St. where officers met him on the front porch. Smith told investigators that Jones, who lives two blocks, had shot him in the right hand and left arm as he after he drove by Jones' home following an earlier confrontation in which Smith said he told Jones to stay off his property, according to a police report.

Police went to question Jones, but no one answered the door at the his home and there were no cars parked nearby. Witnesses reported that Jones drove a hunter green Chrysler minivan.

Sunday afternoon, police caught up to Jones behind the wheel of a green minivan at the intersection of West 12th Street and Rodney Parham Road, following a tip.

Jones refused to pull over for officers at the Kanis Road intersection, then fled south on Barrow Road at "high speed," according to the news release.

Jones collided with Hernandez at the intersection of Barrow Road and 36th street, which set Hernadez' car on fire.