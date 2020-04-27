Marshals Museum focuses on project's final fundraising

David Kennedy, curator of collections and exhibits, discusses the items collected and on loan from the US Marshal's office April 16 in a back room of the U.S. Marshal's Museum in Fort Smith. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

FORT SMITH -- Despite the covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is still doing what it can to obtain the money it needs to open to the public.

Alice Alt, president of the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation, said Friday the foundation has about $13.6 million left to raise in the project's capital campaign and its sights are focused on raising $8 million of that amount. After that funding is secured, production will start on what is called the museum experience, which will be created by the Los Angeles-based company Thinkwell.

Alt said that before the pandemic, the museum was poised to move forward.

"So while we are absolutely facing a time of economic questions, and we're wondering what next steps look like, the museum has lived within its means," Alt said. "We've done well by putting in place controls that are helping us be good stewards of the monies that were donated to us. So, for us, as a nonprofit ... we are doing all right because we had those controls in place."

Alt said the foundation will continue to utilize fundraising strategies that were in play before the pandemic. They include continuing conversations with philanthropic individuals who are interested in giving and campaigns such as its GoFundMe.

"But our focus right now is to make sure we're connecting with our donorship, connecting with our boards of directors and continuing the messaging on social media and those conversations that were already in play prior to the pandemic," Alt said.

All the employees of both the museum and the foundation are still working, Alt said.

About $37.5 million has been raised for the museum project so far, which includes cash, pledges and land.

Alt said in September the foundation had about $15 million left to raise in the capital campaign at that point. The Marshals Museum held a dedication that month for both the building and the museum's completed Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor, which pays tribute to the 376 people who died while serving in the Marshals Service.

Concerning the museum experience, of which the hall of honor is a part, Alt said the building will contain five permanent galleries. They will be named To Be A Marshal, The Campfire | Stories Under The Stars, Frontier Marshals, A Changing Nation and Modern Marshals.

"... [Thinkwell] will be creating an innovative and technical experience that will be extraordinary, interactive, leaving you feeling the emotions that are put behind the actual design itself, giving you the opportunity to learn the history of the marshals service as it pertains to today," Alt said.

"It will also talk a lot about the Constitution, the rule of law. I think it's safe to say we live in a society today where we're kind of struggling with what the rule of law is. And so it'll give you a chance to really learn what your country has done in the past, not just here either, might I add, but it will explain what the marshals do on a global perspective."

Patrick Weeks, president and chief executive officer of the Marshals Museum, said recently that construction on the main building, named the Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III Building and located at 789 Riverfront Drive, was completed in mid-January.

"There's some punch-list work going on," Weeks said. "The landscape is just now in the completion stages because the weather has allowed us to actually get out there and get that work done, so we expect that all construction efforts, including landscape, will be complete by the end of this month."

Weeks said the museum has moved its staff into the building, although most are currently working from home because of the pandemic.

"We have applied for and have been approved for the Paycheck Protection Program through the CARES Act, and that is helping us out," Weeks said. "And we, obviously, have great donors and stakeholders in this project that are there for us. ... We're in good shape."

Weeks said in September that the museum would open about 15 months after the $8 million goal for the museum experience is reached. However, recently he said he could not confirm that was still the case until the museum gets through the pandemic and understands how industries are getting back to work.

Construction on the 53,000-square-foot building started in July 2018 and, including dirt work that was done in 2017, cost about $18.8 million, Weeks said. The building was designed by the Arkansas firm Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects, with CDI Contractors serving as the contractor.

Fort Smith voters rejected a proposal in March 2019 that would have levied a nine-month 1% sales tax to pay for completion of the project.

NW News on 04/27/2020