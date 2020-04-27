The Nation in Brief

Construction workers are seen Sunday at the site where an In- terstate 5 bridge was demolished in Burbank, Calif. (AP/Richard Vogel)

Maryland jail seeks virus-suit dismissal

GREENBELT, Md. -- One of Maryland's largest counties on Sunday asked a federal judge to throw out a civil-rights group's lawsuit that claims its jail has failed to stop an "uncontrolled" coronavirus outbreak or properly care for infected prisoners.

The class-action suit filed Tuesday by Civil Rights Corps claims Prince George's County jail prisoners who test positive for covid-19 are isolated in cells with walls covered in feces, mucus and blood.

"They are barely monitored and receive no real treatment," the suit says.

The Washington, D.C.-based group's suit asks the court to order the immediate release of medically vulnerable prisoners. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Greenbelt, Md., instructed the county to file a written response to the suit's claims before she rules.

In a court filing Sunday, attorneys for the county said jail officials acted proactively to protect inmates and staff from the virus. Mary Lou McDonough, director of the county's corrections department, "led the way" among correctional facilities in Maryland to prepare for the coronavirus pandemic, county officials wrote.

McDonough is the only defendant named in the suit.

Louisiana pastor defies gatherings ban

CENTRAL, La. -- A Louisiana pastor held services in his church Sunday, defying house arrest orders that followed an assault charge related to his decision to hold mass gatherings in defiance of public health orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

A livestream from Life Tabernacle Church showed Tony Spell walking among more than 100 congregants. Most participants were not wearing face masks, and social distancing was not being practiced.

"The virus doesn't have a brain," Spell said. "It don't stop at the door of the White House and come into the door of the church house. The virus don't have a brain, but we can bind fear right now. God gave you an immune system to kill that virus."

Spell also said Americans are "like prisoners in their homes."

"People are losing their collective minds," Spell said. "People are bewitched. People are bewildered. People are confused. ... Come out of your hiding, America."

The Police Department in Central, a suburb of the capital of Baton Rouge, said on a posting on its Facebook page that Spell surrendered at the department last week on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. Authorities say that on April 19, Spell drove a church bus in reverse in the direction of Trey Bennett, who has been protesting Spell's mass gatherings since Easter Sunday. Louisiana has a ban in place on gatherings of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some Mississippi stores to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. -- Some Mississippi shopkeepers will start reopening their retail businesses today as Gov. Tate Reeves begins easing restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor's stay-at-home order that has been in place since the evening of April 3 and expired today. It is replaced with his new "safer at home" order, which still requires medically vulnerable people to remain home but allows more movement by others.

Reeves said people are still banned from gathering in groups of 10 or more, and they are still required to maintain distance of at least 6 feet from one another.

Stores in Mississippi are supposed to allow no more than 50% of their capacity of customers at a time, under the new order. And not all business are being allowed to reopen. Gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors are among those remaining closed, the governor said.

Dentists and physicians can again start offering elective medical procedures.

Public school buildings are closed for the rest of the spring semester, but Reeves has said he wants students and teachers to continue with distance learning efforts.

Navy destroyer's cases increase by 15

WASHINGTON -- The Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33.

The destroyer with its crew of 350 are off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to U.S. counter-drug activities. In a statement issued Saturday, the Navy said an embarked medical team continues testing of the Kidd's crew. Two sailors have been medically evacuated to the United States. Meanwhile, officials say those aboard the Kidd are wearing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment.

The Navy says the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island is en route to rendezvous with Kidd in case medical support is required at sea.

The Kidd is the second Navy ship at sea to report an outbreak of the coronavirus. Officials say the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has reported more than 850 cases of infection among its nearly 5,000 crew members. Most of its crew has been moved ashore to quarantine on Guam.

