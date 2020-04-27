Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of Saturday Night Live, that featured musical guest Miley Cyrus, an Adam Sandler cameo and plenty of disinfectant jokes. A bespectacled Pitt, speaking in Fauci’s raspy voice, tried to recast false assurances and misstatements pitched by President Donald Trump during the pandemic, for instance when Trump said there’d be a covid-19 vaccine “relatively soon.” “Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast,” said Pitt’s Fauci. “But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.” The episode was the show’s second “quarantine edition,” with pre-recorded segments at actors’ homes delving into the frustrations and touchstones of quarantine life, but, of course, with an SNL twist. Pitt’s depiction followed a Fauci interview on CNN when he jokingly said he thought Pitt should portray him when he was asked to chose between Ben Stiller or Pitt. The cold open also featured Trump’s far-fetched statements last week about disinfectant and light being studied in the fight against the virus. “When I hear things like the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge, I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t,’” said Pitt’s Fauci, before he broke character, took off his wig and paid tribute to Fauci and thanked him.

Photo by AP

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda take part in an AP interview in Kirkland, Wash. Bill Gates is starting a new fight against systemic poverty in America, as his private foundation announces millions of dollars toward unspecified initiatives ranging from data projects to funding for community activists. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The foundation of billionaire Bill Gates will focus all of its resources on fighting the coronavirus, according to the Financial Times. The philanthropist and founder of Microsoft Corp. said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with an endowment exceeding $40 billion, will give “total attention” to the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 and is roiling economies around the world, he said in an interview with the newspaper. “You’re going to have economies with greatly reduced activity levels for years,” Gates said. The pandemic could cost the global economy “tens of trillions of dollars,” he said. The foundation has contributed $250 million to help counter the coronavirus and is re-purposing units dedicated to fighting other diseases to join in the battle against the pandemic. “We’ve taken an organization that was focused on HIV and malaria and polio eradication, and almost entirely shifted it to work on this,” he said. Gates also defended the World Health Organization against accusations from U.S. President Donald Trump that the body had mishandled the virus response. “WHO is clearly very, very important and should actually get extra support to perform their role during this epidemic,” Gates said.