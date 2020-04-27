Emily Istre, a Lafayette, La., woman who was caring for Willamina, a one-eyed squirrel that gained a social media following, said the squirrel has been turned over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, and will be released on a private property with nesting boxes and trail cameras.

Mickael Gedlu, 36, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump after Gedlu was arrested outside a Trump fundraiser in Dallas holding a “Kill Trump” sign and admitted that he threatened Trump’s life in a YouTube video.

Derek Kawakami, 42, the mayor of Kauai County, Hawaii, posts what he hopes are entertaining videos on his personal Facebook and Instagram accounts after the county’s curfew goes into effect each night as a way to “break the boredom together as a community.”

Dale Zorn, a Michigan state senator, apologized for wearing a mask that resembled the Confederate flag during a vote in the state’s Senate chambers, saying, “I did not intend to offend anyone; however, I realize that I did, and for that I am sorry.”

Pratay Amrit, a state disaster management official in Bihar, India, said lightning killed at least 10 people and injured nine others in the village of Khalpura while they were picking vegetables during thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Patrick Smith, the police chief in Birmingham, Ala., said a customer at a cafe who refused to pay was fatally shot by detective Mikiel Smith after the customer fired upon and wounded Smith when the detective approached the customer’s car.

Jonah Docter-Loeb, a senior at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., after learning that supplies of protective medical gear were being depleted, organized an online network of 3D printer enthusiasts to start producing face shields for Washington-area hospitals.

Terry Tutor, the coroner in Simpson County, Miss., said the body of a man found in a wrecked Mustang submerged in a creek outside Mendenhall was identified as Robert Dalton Curtis, and that Curtis and the vehicle appeared to have been in the creek for about a week.

Brendyn Medina, a police spokesman in Rapid City, S.D., said the Police Department “is committed to recovering the seven remaining stolen firearms” taken from a pawnshop after officers, investigating a tip on the guns, arrested three men and recovered four of the weapons.