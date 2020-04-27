MOTOR SPORTS

Bowman claims iRacing victory

Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR's invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega in Alabama. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday's esports event. "I'm legitimately confused how this happened," Bowman quipped on Twitter. Since the league launched in late March, Bowman has used his Twitter feed to entertain followers with witty remarks about the racing. He sometimes allows his dog to sit in the seat of his simulator. Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers claimed six of the top seven spots. It took just 16 laps for the multicar accident that is a trademark of Talladega racing. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was leading -- not all that unusual for superspeedway racing -- when he misjudged a block on Ty Dillon. That happens frequently because of Stenhouse's aggressive style when live racing at Talladega and Daytona International Speedway, and his block misfired and triggered a massive crash.

FOOTBALL

Louisville signee fatally shot

A star high school football player from Florida who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday, Orlando police said. Dexter Rentz Jr. tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in a single game while playing as a sophomore at Ocoee High School, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Police said the high school senior was among four people hit by gunfire, and the only fatality, in a crime called into authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Louisville's head football coach, Scott Satterfield, lamented the death in a statement Sunday that described Rentz as "a great young man who had a contagious personality." When he announced some of his new recruits in February, Cardinals assistant coach Gunter Brewer called Rentz "a great kid" whom he looked forward to coaching, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

BASKETBALL

Florida guards declare for NBA

Florida guards Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann have declared for the NBA Draft while keeping open the option of returning to school. The Gators made the announcement Sunday, the final day underclassmen had to decide on their futures. Nembhard hired NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani so he can retain his college eligibility and potentially return to school. He also declared for the draft last year and eventually returned to Florida after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine. The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20. With 173 assists and 80 turnovers, his assist-to-turnover ratio ranked 49th in the country. Mann, a freshman, averaged 5.3 points off the bench. The Gators seem to be equipped to handle both potential departures. They have Ques Glover and former Cleveland State standout Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) to play the point next season.

Lawson leaving South Carolina

South Carolina leading scorer A.J. Lawson is entering the NBA Draft for a second consecutive season. Gamecocks Coach Frank Martin confirmed Sunday that Lawson would not hire an agent, meaning he could return to the team for his junior season. Lawson is a 6-6 forward from Toronto, Canada considered an NBA prospect when he stepped on campus two seasons ago. He entered the draft last year, but was not invited to the league's combine. He held individual workouts for several teams before coming back to the Gamecocks. He started all 31 games this season at South Carolina, averaging a team-best 13.4 points a game. The NBA Draft combine is scheduled for May 21-24.

BASEBALL

Vin Scully home from hospital

Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized. The team quoted Scully on Twitter saying, "I'm home and resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!" That's a phrase announced before the start of every Dodgers home game. The 92-year-old fell Tuesday at his Los Angeles-area home. Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

