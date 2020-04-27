100 years ago

April 27, 1920

HOT SPRINGS -- Peter Mureson of Akron, O., was returned here tonight by E.J. McDonnells and Harry Welsh, plain clothes men of that city, to answer charges of being implicated in the robbery of the messenger of the Commercial and Savings Trust Company of Akron December 4, last, when the thieves obtained $17,000. The messenger was carrying the money from one bank to another and the robbery occurred in the heart of the business district just after night fall. The detective said that the messenger had been "framed," and that he and Mureson's three companions are now confined in the Akron jail awaiting trial.

50 years ago

April 27, 1970

• Two Little Rock detectives visited five stores that were open for business Sunday and arrested four persons at two Katz Drug Stores for alleged violations of the city's Sunday closing ordinance. Charged were Charles C. Fraleigh, 42, of 1123 Scenic Way, Benton, manager of the Katz store at Roosevelt Road and Broadway, Larry Mitch, 21, of 2405 Ringo Street, Alexander, the assistant manager of the Katz store at the Park Plaza shopping center, and Timothy May, 22, an employee at the store, who lives in an apartment at the University of Arkansas Medical Center. The charges are misdemeanors. Fraleigh posted $100 bonds each for himself and Mitchell and a Katz Drug Store representative posted $100 bonds each for Wilkins and May.

25 years ago

April 27, 1995

• The state Child Care Facility Review Board revoked the license Tuesday of the Patricia Owens Daycare Family Home in Batesville. Licensing supervisors said the day care operated with too many children and lacked adequate staff. Virginia Reid, Arkansas Department of Human Services child-care licensing administrator, said investigators cited 25 deficiencies in the home. Owens said she will appeal. Also Tuesday, Alma Tanner surrendered her license for her Fort Smith day-care family home after investigators said a child was wrongly disciplined. The complaint was against a worker in the home.

10 years ago

April 27, 2010

• At least three people remained hospitalized Monday, two days after a church bus from Bentonville crashed in Pope County, killing one woman. The Arkansas State Police continued to investigate the cause of the one-vehicle crash at mile marker 76 on Interstate 40, but few details were released. Passenger Ana DelCarmen Ortez, 56, of Rogers, was killed when the bus hit a guard rail and overturned. Twenty-nine other people aboard the 2003 Chevrolet bus were injured as the bus returned to Northwest Arkansas from a Family Hispanic Conference in Little Rock. Most of the passengers were members of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Centerton, church member Jaime Vecerra said.

