Pandemic politics

President Trump's apologists fantasize that his leadership ineptness on public display daily is a sinister plot by Democrats to damage Trump politically. But the facts about covid-19 and the president's responses are much more straightforward.

The ongoing pandemic is a crisis of historic proportions that is sweeping through the United States and the world with incredible speed. This terrible disease has overwhelmed hospitals and medical caregivers in major American cities, and in a couple of months, it has surpassed the annual death rate of the flu almost four times.

On international deaths per million population, the 40,000 U.S. deaths by April 20 ranks 10th in the world behind several European countries, according to Statista.

Interestingly, Sweden, which is the darling of the "stop the lockdown" agitators, has a considerably higher death rate per million than the U.S. Further, Sweden's rate is also almost double that of its neighboring countries with more personal restrictions.

Today, the U.S. has no vaccine to prevent covid-19 and no cure. Officials have no solid data on how far it has and will spread because there is no proper strategy or means to test the population.

The only effective response to covid-19 so far is the recent stay-at-home and safe-distancing policy. Anything else is a gamble.

The idea that politics is driving Democrats and governors to move cautiously to remove current isolation standards to defeat Trump in the November election is a diversion from the reality of Trump's crisis leadership. In fact, the governors-- Democrat or Republican--ultimately will be judged on whether they made the right decisions for the health of their citizens and the prospects of economic recovery. Politics will follow.

But governors and mayors aren't the only ones to be held accountable. For Trump, there is no place to hide as this nation's leader in an emergency.

As a practical political matter, the Democrats do not need a strategy to manipulate Trump. His erratic and self-serving leadership are on full public view.

In this national election year, Trump is the one most guilty of politicizing the pandemic.

The president's pandemic briefings are almost exclusively a platform for his political agenda. Unfortunately for Trump, they also expose his lack of preparation, self-obsession, his lying, and petty vindictiveness. Like a goose, Trump seems to wake up in a new world every morning. What he said yesterday doesn't seem to matter today.

Trump's favorite political target is the media, but the media did not create a national panic. If anything, the reality of New York City sounded the national alarm. The media reported the facts as the virus spread around the world, what scientists and doctors were assessing, and what the data showed as the virus expanded across America.

The media accurately described Trump's efforts to downplay the virus threat in the U.S. Journalists also reported factually that Trump ignored ample warnings of the pandemic threat to Americans from health and other experts for two critical months.

To evade personal responsibility, the president blames China, the WHO, Democratic governors, scientists, or anyone else in sight.

To avoid accountability, Trump claims that he inherited an inadequate capability. He conveniently forgets that he has been president for three and a half years but did nothing to improve the nation's capacity to deal with a pandemic.

The president has even promoted demonstrations against Democratic state governors in contradiction of his own national guidance on how to begin to reopen the national economy. Trump cannot avoid personal responsibility for the shameful image of thugs strutting around a state capitol armed with assault rifles in today's America.

Trump zealots seem eager to adopt a policy of survival of the fittest. For sure, pandemics have the greatest impact on the elderly, those with existing health issues, and the poor. But it is premature to believe that the young and fit will easily survive the virus. Further, are Americans willing to sacrifice grandma, or the young relative with diabetes, or the poor family in the neighborhood just to stoke the stock market when the nation has not come close to testing the limits of American ingenuity, compassion, and strength?

At some point, leaders will face difficult decisions on opening the economy versus the threat to public safety. But for now, a program of national testing and tracing should be implemented immediately, as the governors demand. When testing is in place and local communities achieve a certain level of containment, a careful easing of restrictions should be implemented.

Anything faster, especially to satisfy the political insecurity of a flawed president, would be reckless for the nation.

------------v------------

James Pardew is a former U.S. ambassador in the Clinton and Bush administrations, a former career U.S. Army officer, and a native of Jonesboro.

Editorial on 04/27/2020