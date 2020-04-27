Parkview's gains on diamond thrown curve

Count Jerry Bruce among the group of national high school baseball coaches who have a bone to pick with the coronavirus pandemic.

The first-year Little Rock Parkview coach had high hopes of turning around a Patriots team which finished above .500 just once since the 2008. But because the 2020 season has been scrapped because of the spread of the virus, Bruce will have to wait at least another year to continue his restoration process.

Parkview, which went 9-17 a year ago, had won three of its first four games this season, highlighted by 12-run victories over Riverview and Episcopal Collegiate. The Patriots were playing in the Bauxite FCA baseball tournament when the Arkansas Activities Association suspended all spring sports on March 12. At the time, Bruce wasn't sure how long things would be on pause, especially with season only a couple of weeks old. He got a hint of how things could unfold shortly thereafter when the AAA installed a "dead period," which resulted in the closing of all school athletic facilities and forbade coaches from taking part in sports activities with their players.

However, the situation became clearer for Bruce and his team April 6 when the Gov. Asa Hutchinson shut down schools for the remainder of the academic year. Three days later, the AAA canceled all spring sports.

"The kids were devastated," Bruce said, who won a state baseball title at Watson Chapel in 2000 and was an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference player for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "Implementing our culture was the main point as the first-year coach. That culture is still developing and evolving with our current roster, and it was working well this year because of our seniors who bought in."

That is, until the Patriots were forced to cash in.

Bruce, who had been coaching basketball within the district prior to arriving at Parkview in August, acknowledged that his primary objective initially was to instill a winning attitude within the program. The Patriots did go 15-12 in 2018 but ultimately took a step back last year. Parkview was outscored by a little more than three runs per game, averaged just 5.6 hits and struggled occasionally with consistency on the mound.

With that in mind, Bruce set out to alter the team's approach.

"Being OK with being uncomfortable was a big part this year," he said. "Guys had to be willing to try something new that they weren't necessarily used to doing or weren't adept at right away. The weight room was one of the places where we saw that the most.

"We pushed them to want to go to new levels, not just to go through the motions. That same mindset also applied to the mental side of the game in their preparation as hitters, fielders and pitchers."

Bruce placed a major emphasis on hitting but with good reason. The pitching staffs in the 5A-Central Conference, led by perennial powers White Hall, Watson Chapel and Sylvan Hills, are some of the best in Class 5A. Parkview was outscored 82-15 in games against those three teams in 2019, but in order for the Patriots to compete consistently, seeing the ball better and having patience is key.

"We were asking the guys to not just be content with singles but to want to drive the ball a little bit more, which meant changing and tinkering swings," Bruce explained. "Our hitting coach, Sean Williams, worked tirelessly with our guys. Some players saw some small steps backwards before they could go forward, and we were just starting to get to that point where guys were seeing more results."

As a result, Parkview had five players batting at least .250, with junior Marwin Edwards hitting .455 and sophomore Jose Silva delivering a team-high five RBI.

The Patriots were also making strides on the mound behind senior pitcher Dylan Moulden, who had allowed just 6 hits and struck out 24 in 13 innings. The 5-10 right-hander, who has drawn college interest, was 3-0 already. Bruce mentioned that pitching coach Stephen Bartlett was instrumental in helping change the mindset of the staff.

Still, Bruce would have loved to see just how good this team would have been had the season continued. He noted that others were starting to take notice of how the program had seemingly taken turn, and that his players were starting to get recognized. The Patriots played only a handful of games but had multiple players lead the 5A-Central in several statistical categories, which boded well for a team that in the preseason was picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference. Also, senior Tyler DeVries has committed to play next season for Central Baptist College.

"Their hard work is paying off," said Bruce, who is expected to have 18 players back next season. "This has all been possible due to a great coaching staff, their families and the administration at Parkview. This was my first year back on the diamond, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to coach the game I truly love.

"The coronavirus may have stopped our season, but our culture is a new one, and I'm excited about the future of Parkview baseball."

