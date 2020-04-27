Police Beat

Police: Stolen gun

found in traffic stop

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old man on a felony charge of theft by receiving after a traffic stop for an improper lane change revealed a stolen handgun behind the driver's seat, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Ladamion Slater of Little Rock around 1:20 a.m. at 10700 W. Markham St. after Slater consented to a vehicle search after the traffic stop, according to the report. The firearm had been stolen out of Bryant, the report states.

Slater remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening, according to an inmate roster. In addition to the felony theft charge, he faces traffic violations of driving without a license and making an improper lane change.

Bid to send away

officers said to fail

A Stuttgart man was arrested on multiple charges early Saturday morning after he attempted to pay Little Rock officers to leave him alone when they approached him because he appeared to be intoxicated, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police arrested Dennis Everett, 28, at 8701 Interstate 30 around 3 a.m. When officers spoke with Everett, he appeared to be intoxicated and hardly able to stand, the report says, and he became "irate and loud." After Everett attempted to pay officers, he refused to sit in the patrol vehicle while they attempted to take him into custody.

Everett faces charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, refusal to submit to arrest and attempting to influence a public servant. He was also charged with obstructing government operations for violating Little Rock's coronavirus-related curfew, the report says.

Wrong-way driver

arrested, police say

A Little Rock man was arrested on Friday evening after driving the wrong way on South Pine Street with an open container in the vehicle, an arrest report says.

Little Rock police arrested 67-year-old David Purifoy at 1100 S. Pine St. The arrest report states that Purifoy had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his words and failed field sobriety tests.

Purifoy was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he did not appear on a roster of inmates Sunday evening. He faces charges of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to arrest, possession of an open container in a vehicle and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Police arrest man

in shooting threat

Sherwood police on Friday evening arrested a 56-year-old man who threatened to shoot another individual if he hurt his dog, an arrest report states.

Johnny Diffre faces a felony charge of first-degree terroristic threatening after a witness told police that Diffre threatened to shoot him during an argument over their dogs, according to the arrest report. Diffre confirmed to police that he told the man he was going to shoot him if he tried to hurt Diffre's dog, the report states.

He was arrested at 5933 Roundtop Drive and was transported to the Pulaski County jail. Diffre did not appear on a roster of inmates in the jail on Sunday evening.

Teen cut girlfriend,

arrest report says

A 17-year-old in Little Rock was arrested on Sunday afternoon and charged as an adult with second-degree domestic battery and first-degree terroristic threatening, both felonies, after he pulled a knife on his girlfriend and cut her on the right side of the chest, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police arrested Jaylen Hickman at 6401 Baseline Road after an argument with his girlfriend in which he cut her and threatened to kill her, according to the arrest report. The report states that Pulaski County senior deputy prosecutor Leigh Patterson approved charging Hickman as an adult.

Hickman did not appear on a roster of inmates in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.

Police make arrest

on Capitol grounds

State Capitol police on Sunday morning arrested a man who was found on the Capitol grounds passed out in the driver's seat of a damaged vehicle with flat tires.

Richard Flores, 49 of Little Rock, was arrested around 7 a.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Police also observed damage to the Capitol grounds, according to an arrest report.

Flores did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Sunday evening.

LR woman facing

intoxication charge

North Little Rock police arrested a woman early Sunday morning after she walked away from her running car and refused to speak to officers, an arrest report says.

Officers approached Misty Beal, 40, of Little Rock after two noise complaints about her vehicle, according to the arrest report. Beal was unsteady on her feet and had bloodshot, watery eyes and the smell of intoxicants on her person, the report says. When officers asked for her information, Beal refused to talk to them, according to the report.

She was arrested at 1710 Pike Ave. around 2:36 a.m. on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and obstructing government operations. The report states that she was transported to the Pulaski County jail without incident. Beal did not appear on a roster of inmates Sunday night.

Metro on 04/27/2020