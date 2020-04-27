Sections
Pulaski County sheriff’s office employee tests positive for covid-19

by Joe Flaherty | Today at 12:57 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

An employee of the Pulaski County sheriff's office has tested positive for covid-19, according to a statement released Monday by the agency.

The employee had not reported to work in more than two weeks for reasons unrelated to the virus, said Mitch McCoy, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

McCoy said the department learned of the positive covid-19 test on Sunday. The employee is "on the road to recovery now," he said.

He said he could not comment on whether the employee is a sworn officer or a civilian employee with the department, citing the health privacy law HIPAA.

Officials believe the impact of the positive covid-19 case on the operations of the sheriff's department will be limited, according to McCoy.

