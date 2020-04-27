Forecasters: Severe weather possible across state on Tuesday, early Wednesday

Severe weather is possible across the state Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Large hail and damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible ahead of a cold front entering Northwest Arkansas late Tuesday afternoon and moving southeast during the evening and overnight, the National Weather Service said Monday morning.

Much of the western half of the state is at an enhanced risk of experiencing the severe weather, including Little Rock, according to the agency. The rest of the state is at a slight risk.

Strong winds are the primary threat, meteorologist Travis Shelton said, and are possible across the state until around 2 or 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Isolated tornadoes are possible Tuesday night in the western and southwestern parts of the state, Shelton said.

