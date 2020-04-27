Shooting suspect is arrested after Little Rock chase ends in fatal crash

Little Rock police say officers were pursuing a shooting suspect on Sunday afternoon when the vehicle the man was driving collided with another vehicle, fatally injuring the driver in the other vehicle.

The victim was critically injured in the wreck and later died at Baptist Health Medical Center, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said during a news conference outside police headquarters Sunday evening.

Police will be seeking upgraded charges for the suspect in light of the victim’s death, Ford said.

The crash occurred at West 36th Street and John Barrow Road, according to police.

Police were pursuing shooting suspect Fredrick Jones, 40, after his vehicle was identified, according to Ford. Jones suffered injuries in the crash, including a broken leg, that were not considered life-threatening. He was also taken to Baptist.

Jones was being sought in a shooting on Saturday night on West 13th Street that left one person injured with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, Ford said.

Jones will likely face charges including first-degree battery and a terroristic act, along with charges related to the pursuit that may include battery, fleeing and reckless driving, though he has not been charged yet, Ford said.

The chase was brief, according to Ford, with officers pursuing Jones from Kanis and Barrow roads to the intersection where the crash occurred, a distance of about 1.5 miles.

The victim’s wife was riding in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and she was also taken to Baptist for injuries not considered life-threatening, Ford said. Officers pulled her out of the burning car, Ford said.

Police have not publicly identified the victim yet, pending notification of his family.

Another person in the car with Jones who was not injured in the crash was interviewed by police at a substation after the collision. He was booked for an unrelated traffic warrant, Ford said. He said police on Monday plan to identify the second person in the car with Jones.

Ford declined to comment on the cause of death of the victim, deferring to the coroner’s office and the results of a planned autopsy.