State's case total surpasses 3,000

The number of covid-19 infections in Arkansas surpassed the 3,000 mark Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

The department's 7:30 p.m. update put the number of cases in Arkansas at 3,001, an increase of 92 from Saturday night. The number of deaths increased by one, to 50.

Health officials have attributed a recent uptick in positive tests in part to both the outbreak at the Cummins Unit -- where the virus has proliferated in cramped conditions, spreading to 856 inmates as of Sunday afternoon -- and to a recent campaign for "surge" testing among the public, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Thursday.

Hutchinson and his public health team did not hold a news conference Sunday to provide an update on the pandemic. Those daily briefings will resume today, his office said.

The 24-hour increase in cases reported Sunday marked the lowest figure recorded by the Health Department since April 19, when the agency reported an increase of 42 cases from the previous day.

In the week since, the highest one-day increase was reported Tuesday, at 291 additional cases. On two other days, the Health Department reported daily increases of more than 200 cases.

The number of new cases reported on Saturday was 168. Health Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said it was too early for health officials to tell from the weekend reports whether the recent rise in reported cases was abating.

"It's kind of hard to get too much from one day's increase or one day's decrease," Mirivel said.

The number of confirmed cases at the Cummins Unit -- the site of the largest single outbreak in the state -- rose slightly Sunday, with 30 additional inmates testing positive, according to Mirivel.

TESTING SITE

In Little Rock, city officials announced on Sunday that a new drive-thru testing site for covid-19 would begin operating today in the parking lot of the Walmart store located at 2700 S. Shackleford Road.

Testing at the new site will be processed by Quest Diagnostics, according to a news release. Tests will be made available for free to people who are symptomatic as well as to all health care providers and first responders.

Patients who want to get tested at the location must make appointments through Quest's online portal at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

Lamor Williams, a spokesman for the city, said that the site will be able to test about 150 people per day, though he added that the number could increase to 250 tests per day during instances in which demand is high.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

LOAN PROGRAM RESUMES

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. today, the U.S. Small Business Administration is reopening its loan portal to accept funding applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was established by Congress in March to help companies stay in business and keep employees on the payroll.

At least 13,000 small businesses in Arkansas are in line to apply for Small Business Administration support, according to a recent survey by the Arkansas Bankers Association, which also noted that those state employers are seeking a total of about $1.1 billion in loans.

Estimates are based on the number of applications that were in the approval pipeline when financial support from the Small Business Administration was depleted on April 16. The agency loan portal shut down immediately and stopped accepting applications.

The portal will be opened again today after Congress authorized another $310 billion for the program last week. Arkansas businesses will be grappling for space on the portal with hundreds of thousands of small-business operators in the U.S.

The first round of funding, which included about $349 billion in small-business loans, was exhausted in just two weeks as more than 1.7 million small-business loans were made nationwide, including more than 21,700 loans in Arkansas valued at $2.7 billion.

The Small Business Administration is accepting loan applications from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. Any business or nonprofit that has fewer than 500 employees and that was operating by Feb. 15 is eligible to apply.

The paycheck initiative eliminates repayment for portions of a loan that supports up to eight weeks of payroll and covers essential business expenses such as rent and utilities. Businesses can borrow up to $10 million and have payments deferred for six months.

