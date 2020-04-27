Teen sailors finish trans-Atlantic trip Egypt asks IMF for financial help

Bente Derks, left, hugs her family after she disembarked from a schooner carrying 25 Dutch teens who sailed home from the Caribbean across the Atlantic when coronavirus lockdowns prevented them flying arrived at the port of Harlingen, northern Netherlands, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

TEgypt asks IMF

for financial help

Bloomberg News

Egypt has asked the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance to shore up investor confidence in the economy as authorities work to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks with the Washington-based lender are in "an advanced stage" and involve the use of the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument and a Stand-by Arrangement, Egypt's Cabinet said Sunday.

The emergency financing under the Rapid Financing Instrument will allow the Egyptian government to "address any immediate balance of payments needs and support the most affected sectors and vulnerable groups of people," the IMF said. The lender said it expects the request to be presented to the IMF's executive board "within the next few weeks."

The IMF is also working with the Egyptian government to "support its strong set of macroeconomic policies through an SBA," the lender said, referring to a Stand-by Arrangement.

The government wants to "preserve the gains of the economic reform program and to take proactive steps" since it's still unclear how the virus pandemic will play out, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said earlier in a televised briefing.

Authorities were in talks with the IMF over a technical program, but after the virus outbreak they saw that a deal could now include financial assistance, Madbouly said.

Egypt, which has boasted one of the highest economic growth rates in the region, last year wrapped up a $12 billion, three-year IMF program launched to rekindle investor interest after the 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak. The overhaul program, which won praise from the fund, helped the nation realize annual GDP growth of about 6%.

