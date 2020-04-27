The damage done

Is it Walter Williams who sometimes writes a Random Thoughts column? Well, these thoughts aren't exactly random--they center on the covid-19 virus and the economic shutdown--but they are quick enough. With so much flying at you these days, at least on this subject, we wanted to make sure you didn't miss:

• A new study by a medical journal says most of those hospitalized in New York City had underlying problems.

First: Okay, but there is enough anecdotal evidence that healthy young people have died from covid-19, too. When military age (and military fit) people die, anybody can.

Second: This is why social distancing is so important, even for those who feel great. The most vulnerable are most at risk. That is, "those with underlying problems." Give them, our health care workers, and the rest of us a break. Listen to your state health officials.

• The NFL Draft came at just the right time. Some of us needed a sports fix.

• Covid-19 sure seems to be an accepting virus. It doesn't care about race, wealth, character, or anything other than growing and expanding its operations. The virus certainly doesn't care about whether a host has health insurance. Requirement for covid-19's interest? Warm body. Check.

Health insurance in America was broken for millions of uninsured citizens long before the novel virus arrived. As for now, the Trump administration has a plan for those uninsured who have to be hospitalized for covid-19. Here's more from the papers:

"Under the approach detailed by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, hospitals and doctors would submit their bills directly to the government and they would get paid at Medicare rates. Uninsured people would not be liable for costs, and health-care providers would not have to ask any questions about a patient's immigration status, an issue that's been cited as a barrier to care in communities with many foreign-born residents."

Seems pretty clear. But just in case it isn't, here's another quote from Mr. Azar, "This says if you don't have insurance, go get taken care of--we have you covered."

Those are reassuring words for 28 million people without insurance in this country. But also for everybody with insurance. It would do little good, all this social distancing and curb-side service, if this thing just got passed around between 28 million uninsured Americans and undocumented workers for the next year or so. Also, in this country, hospitals have to take emergency patients anyway, even if those patients can't pay, so this policy would seem to benefit front-line health-care providers, too. They shouldn't go broke saving the rest of us.

• While our president is tweeting (again) about liberating states, whatever that means, others are looking at how the country can be reopened . . . cautiously.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has issued a timeline for making decisions about whether to possibly open certain businesses around the state, maybe. Are there enough caveats there? ("I trust I make myself obscure."--Sir Thomas More, A Man for All Seasons.)

"Hutchinson said at a news conference that he hopes by May 4 the state will meet the guidelines for 'phase one' of the 'Opening up America Again' plan unveiled by the White House ... . Restrictions that could be loosened at that time include allowing dining inside at restaurants or the attendance of sporting events if the venues ensure adequate physical distance between people."

The key word in that paragraph was "could." As in, nothing is written in stone. Or even in ink. Everything is erasable if We the People don't handle this just right.

Quick, this reopening will not be. If it happens starting May 4, it'll be slow, rolled out in phases with top brass and medical officials watching the hospitalization rates like hawks.

If things start to take a turn for the less-than-better, Gov. Hutchinson can immediately reverse course and back-pedal. It's a tightrope between trying to keep the state's economy from prolonged suffering and protecting the health of three million Arkansans. We're glad Asa Hutchinson has the job. We wouldn't want the responsibility.

With Dr. Greg Bledsoe and Dr. Nate Smith at his side, the governor has a good shot of getting Arkansas back on track safely. Our considered opinion? Treat the state like grandma holding potluck food in the back seat of the car on the way to church. Easy now, easy.

Editorial on 04/27/2020