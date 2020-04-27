Three Arkansans killed in 2 separate rollover crashes, troopers say

Three people were killed after two separate rollover crashes in Arkansas last week, troopers said.

Anna N. Joyner, 23, and Kiyeshia R. Croom, 20, were riding south on Main Street in Dumas on Thursday when their Chevrolet Impala left the road shortly before 10 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned, the report states.

Authorities said Joyner and Croom, who were both from Dumas, were killed. Three other people, including the driver, were reportedly injured.

On Friday, 22-year-old Cory Lee Hardwick of Searcy was driving east on Foster Chapel at Bostic Road when his Ford Focus veered right at about 12:45 p.m., a separate report states. Hardwick’s car struck a tree, rolled onto its driver’s side and caught fire, troopers said.

Hardwick died of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Conditions were wet and cloudy when the crash took place, according to authorities.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 154 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.