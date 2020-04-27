Two wounded in separate LR weekend gunfire

Little Rock police are investigating five reports of gunfire from over the weekend, including two incidents in which men were wounded, according to police reports released on Monday.

Carl Craig, 23, of Little Rock told police he was shot about 3 a.m. Saturday in an alley in the area of the 7400 block of Woodson Road after stopping to urinate while driving around with three friends.

Craig told police a man came out of a nearby home, stated "Is this him?" and fired a gun at him. Craig was wounded in the right arm, and his friends took him to the hospital. He was not able to describe the shooter for police. His friends said they thought the shooting occurred somewhere around 33 Exeter Drive.

Witnesses at the Wellington at Chenal Apartments, 15000 Chenal Parkway, reported seeing a man pull a gun and start shooting during a fight at 1:45 p.m. Saturday with two other men in an apartment parking lot. None of the witnesses knew who the men were. Police collected one 9 mm shell casing and reviewed video surveillance of the incident but found no indication that anyone was injured.

Thelton Smith, 69, reported that he was shot by a neighbor in front of 2805 W 13th St. just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. Smith said he'd argued with the man, Frederick Levern Jones, 40, earlier in the day and told him to stay off his property. Police collected nine shell casings from the front yard of the residence.

Jones was arrested on Sunday after he crashed into another motorist while fleeing police, according to arrest reports. The other driver died of his injuries. Jones has not been charged with shooting Smith.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, police found 12 shell casings in the alley south of Jones’ home at 2819 W 13th St. while investigating a report of shots fired at the residence, which had "multiple" bullet holes. Officers crawled inside through a window to check to see if anyone was injured but found no one, although the TV was on and a cell phone and car keys were discovered in the master bedroom.

Someone fired a shot into the home of 56-year-old Pam Humble at 9 Brennan Lane about 7 p.m. She told the police she was in her living room when she heard what sounded like a basketball bouncing outside. Later, Humble discovered a hole in her bathroom wall and a broken mirror.

Police found a hole in the south wall of the bathroom with two more holes discovered on the outside of the bathroom wall along with six fresh holes on the privacy fence on the south side of the residence, which borders the Barrington Hills apartment complex, where the shots appeared to come from.