Washington County marriage licenses

April 16
Jefferson Charles Adams, 47, Huntsville, and Tami Lynn Bailey, 47, Springdale
David Michael Fluitt, 38, and Shelbi Renee Ford, 28, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Jordon Howard, 19, and Kacie Michelle Barron, 19, both of Prairie Grove
Justin Wayne Miller, 29, and Leslie Renee Holcomb, 26, both of Fayetteville
Clay Michael Raatz, 24, and Jessica Noel Fredrick, 24, both of Springdale
Devon Paul Willard, 23, and Enyssa Lyn Henry, 20, both of Bentonville
April 17
James Micheal Burr Jr., 44, and Joella Kae McKinney-Pugh, 35, both of Farmington
Bryson Christopher Coleman II, 18, and Sonnet Noel Shafer, 19, both of Springdale
Michael David Fouts II, 32, and Cami Raquel Brown, 31, both of Fayetteville
Robert Benjamin Gregory, 29, and Camryn Michele Clarke, 26, both of Rockwall, Texas
Jose Andres Harber, 29, and Jordan Shelby Brower, 29, both of Fayetteville
James William McDorman, 46, and Holly Lynn Frederick, 29, both of Fayetteville
Ethan Blanton Nicholson, 27, and Kathryn St. John Bundrick, 26, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Oneil Pearson, 24, and Stephanie Leigh Shreve, 25, both of Overland Park, Kan.
Joshua James Rector, 31, and Valerie Bea Rankin, 31, both of Fayetteville
April 20
Leroy Reginald Dan, 38, and Shena Yvonne Hays, 37, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Bernard Alexander Davis, 31, and Julie Amanda Isenhower, 26, both of Huntsville
Brandon Ray Legg, 40, and Elizabeth Ann McGuire, 48, both of Springdale
Abelardo Martinez-Hernandez, 30, and Cristina Noemi Araujo Vargas, 29, both of Springdale
Jerrod Logan McDaniel, 28, and Alisa Danielle Williams, 27, both of Farmington
April 21
Raymond Joseph Fowler, 24, and Kayleen Marie Eddy, 27, both of Bakersfield, Calif.
April 22
Cameron Bruce Allen, 39, and Natalie Rae Sharp, 25, both of Fayetteville
Ethan Ross Elledge, 22, and Jordan Abigail Johnson, 19, both of Fayetteville
Billy Joe Jones, 49, and Susan Clare Wilson, 49, both of Springdale
Angel De Jesus Martinez, 21, and Maria De Los Angeles Araujo Raya, 21, both of Springdale
Alexis Lara Ramos, 35, and Dilcia Aracely Cuestas Bautista, 28, both of Springdale
Harley Layne Christopher Redmon, 23, West Fork, and Emma Kathleen Bowman, 21, Fayetteville
Adrian S. Rojas, 28, and Taylor Brooke Seitz, 25, both of Prairie Grove
