Washington County marriage licenses

by -- Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
April 16

Jefferson Charles Adams, 47, Huntsville, and Tami Lynn Bailey, 47, Springdale

David Michael Fluitt, 38, and Shelbi Renee Ford, 28, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Jordon Howard, 19, and Kacie Michelle Barron, 19, both of Prairie Grove

Justin Wayne Miller, 29, and Leslie Renee Holcomb, 26, both of Fayetteville

Clay Michael Raatz, 24, and Jessica Noel Fredrick, 24, both of Springdale

Devon Paul Willard, 23, and Enyssa Lyn Henry, 20, both of Bentonville

April 17

James Micheal Burr Jr., 44, and Joella Kae McKinney-Pugh, 35, both of Farmington

Bryson Christopher Coleman II, 18, and Sonnet Noel Shafer, 19, both of Springdale

Michael David Fouts II, 32, and Cami Raquel Brown, 31, both of Fayetteville

Robert Benjamin Gregory, 29, and Camryn Michele Clarke, 26, both of Rockwall, Texas

Jose Andres Harber, 29, and Jordan Shelby Brower, 29, both of Fayetteville

James William McDorman, 46, and Holly Lynn Frederick, 29, both of Fayetteville

Ethan Blanton Nicholson, 27, and Kathryn St. John Bundrick, 26, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin Oneil Pearson, 24, and Stephanie Leigh Shreve, 25, both of Overland Park, Kan.

Joshua James Rector, 31, and Valerie Bea Rankin, 31, both of Fayetteville

April 20

Leroy Reginald Dan, 38, and Shena Yvonne Hays, 37, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Bernard Alexander Davis, 31, and Julie Amanda Isenhower, 26, both of Huntsville

Brandon Ray Legg, 40, and Elizabeth Ann McGuire, 48, both of Springdale

Abelardo Martinez-Hernandez, 30, and Cristina Noemi Araujo Vargas, 29, both of Springdale

Jerrod Logan McDaniel, 28, and Alisa Danielle Williams, 27, both of Farmington

April 21

Raymond Joseph Fowler, 24, and Kayleen Marie Eddy, 27, both of Bakersfield, Calif.

April 22

Cameron Bruce Allen, 39, and Natalie Rae Sharp, 25, both of Fayetteville

Ethan Ross Elledge, 22, and Jordan Abigail Johnson, 19, both of Fayetteville

Billy Joe Jones, 49, and Susan Clare Wilson, 49, both of Springdale

Angel De Jesus Martinez, 21, and Maria De Los Angeles Araujo Raya, 21, both of Springdale

Alexis Lara Ramos, 35, and Dilcia Aracely Cuestas Bautista, 28, both of Springdale

Harley Layne Christopher Redmon, 23, West Fork, and Emma Kathleen Bowman, 21, Fayetteville

Adrian S. Rojas, 28, and Taylor Brooke Seitz, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

