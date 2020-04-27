THIS WEEK IN ARKANSAS ATHLETICS

Norm DeBriyn (center) won his 500th game at Arkansas on May 1, 1985, as the Razorbacks defeated Mississippi State 13-1 at Ray Winder Field in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

APRIL 27

2019

Heston Kjerstad hit two home runs, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the Razorbacks to a 15-3 rout of Tennessee at Baum-Walker Stadium. Casey Martin hit his ninth home run, went 2 for 5 and also drove in five runs for Arkansas, which improved to 14-6 in SEC play.

Christian Franklin went 4 for 4 and scored 3 runs for the Razorbacks, while Kjerstad, Trevor Ezell and Jordan Mc-Farland all crossed the plate three times.

Patrick Wicklander (4-1) picked up the victory, striking out 7 Volunteers and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Photo by Andy Shupe

Freshman Julian Perico (left) sank a short par putt on the 18th hole to win his match over Auburn’s Grayson Huff to clinch the SEC championship for the Razorbacks on April 28, 2019. Coach Brad McMakin (right), who guided the Razorbacks to the championship, was also the SEC Golf Coach of the Year in 2009 for leading Arkansas to a national runner-up nish. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

1980

Kevin McReynolds hit a monster two-run home run, his third of the game, to power the Razorbacks to an 18-17 win for a doubleheader sweep of TCU in Fayetteville.

McReynolds drove in 7 runs in the second game, 8 on the day, and had 14 total bases in the slugfest, which ended a game that lasted 4:08 just before dark. His walk-off home run was estimated at 500 feet by an account in the Arkansas Democrat.

McReynolds improved his batting average to .430 in Southwest Conference play and his improved his conference slugging percentage to .880.

Arkansas led 8-0 before the Horned Frogs stormed to a 14-8 lead.

Home plate umpire David Donaghe ejected both coaches in the fourth inning, Arkansas’ Norm DeBriyn for disputing a call at the plate and TCU’s Willie Maxwell for arguing a check-swing call.

APRIL 28

2019

Freshman Julian Perico sank a short par putt on No. 18 to win his match 1 up over Auburn’s Grayson Huff to clinch the SEC championship for the Razorbacks at St. Simon’s Island, Ga. The Razorbacks beat the highly regarded Tigers 3-1-1 with Juan Garza’s match on the 19th hole considered halved after Perico’s winning putt.

The freshman Perico let out a shout, then wiped back tears while hugging teammates on the 18th green as Arkansas won its first SEC title since 1995.

Perico (3-0) and Garza (2-0-1) were unbeaten in SEC match play at the championship. Juniors William Buhl and Tyson Reeder each went 2-1 in match play and won their matches in the final.

Coach Brad McMakin, who guided the Razorbacks to a national runner-up finish in 2009, led Arkansas to its second SEC championship.

2018

Th e A rka n sa s wo m - en’s softball team drew a school-record crowd of 3,448 at Bogle Park for a 3-0 victory vs. Ole Miss.

Mary Haff allowed one hit, a single by Kaylee Horton, and improved to 22-4.

Hannah McEwen and Autumn Buczek had three hits and an RBI each for the Razorbacks (35-11), who improved to 10-9 in the SEC.

2011

Junior Tina Sutej won her second consecutive pole vault title in meet-record fashion at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia with a clearance of 14 feet, 7 1/4 inches.

Sutej broke the previous Penn Relays record of 13 -10 1/2 by LSU’s Rachel Laurent in 2009.

“I don’t really think about [setting records],” Sutej said. “I just try to jump my best and go for my personal record, and if that happens to be a meet record, that’s so much better.”

2010

The Arkansas softball team hit a school-record tying seven doubles in an 11-3 win over Missouri State at Bogle Park.

2009

Brad McMakin was named SEC Golf Coach of the Year. McMakin, in his third season at Arkansas, was the first Razorbacks golf coach to win conference coach of the year honors since Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1991-92 school year.

2005

Marvin Caston, who lettered in football at Arkansas from 1996-99 as a linebacker and fullback, was hired as director of compliance for the UA the men’s athletic department.

Caston returned to Arkansas after being the director of compliance at South Florida. He is now an associate director for the Razorback Foundation.

APRIL 29

2018

The Razorbacks edge Alabama 9-7 to complete a three-game sweep at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. The series finale is noteworthy mostly because Arkansas managed to win despite walking a school-record 15 Crimson Tide batters.

Seven of the eight Razorback pitchers issued at least one walk: Starter Isaiah Campbell (3 walks allowed), followed by Kole Ramage

(2), Jackson Rutledge (2), Jacob Kostyshock (2), Caleb Bolden (2), Barrett Loseke

(3) and Jake Reindl (1). Lefty Evan Lee, who got one out in the eighth inning, was the only Arkansas pitcher not to allow a walk.

The game is also notable because it was the final Arkansas appearance for Rutledge, a highly regarded signee, who did not stop in the dugout after being pulled in the third inning after walking two batters and throwing three wild pitches without recording an out. He went straight into the clubhouse.

The offense bailed out the pitchers. Casey Martin and Dominic Fletcher homered and Fletcher drove in a game-high four runs. Eric Cole and Jordan McFarland had three hits each, and Fletcher, Heston Kjerstad and Grant Koch all scored two runs.

Loseke (1-1) picked up the win and Reindl notched his fourth save of the season.

2017

The Razorbacks softball team crushed Notre Dame 13-2 in South Bend, Ind., in the first meeting between the teams.

Arkansas posted its second consecutive run-rule game in five innings after downing Jackson State 14-2 four days earlier.

2012

The No. 21 Razorbacks edged No. 5 Florida 3-1 in 10 innings at McKeithen Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., to win the final game of an SEC series between highly regarded powers.

Catcher Jake Wise was hit by a pitch from Johnny Magliozzi (4-2) to open the 10th, and he was bunted to second by Jacob Morris. Tim Carver’s single moved Wise to third base, then pinch-hitter Michael Gunn singled through the right side off Daniel Gibson to drive in the go-ahead run. Carver scored on Dominic Ficociello’s ground ball to provide the final margin.

file photo --Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Kevin McReynolds

Barrett Astin pitched a clean 10th inning to collect his seventh save, while Colby Suggs (4-0) picked up the win with five outs of hitless relief.DJ Baxendale had allowed 1 earned run and struck out 6 during his 7 1/3 innings.

Florida had won the opener 3-2 and the Razorbacks bounced back with a 5-1 decision in Game 2 behind five innings of 3-hit relief from Brandon Moore (4-1). Matt Reynolds, Jimmy Bosco and Gunn had RBI single in the Hogs’ four-run fifth inning in the middle game.

2008

Josphat Boit sped by Iona’s Richard Kiplagat on the final turn and never looked back on his way to leading the Razorbacks to the 4-mile relay title in front of 49,771 fans at the 112th running of the Penn Relays at Philadelphia’s Franklin Field.

Boit, a senior, anchored Arkansas to a Penn Relays record 19th 4-mile relay championship, including its fourth in the past five years. Freshman Colin Costello, senior Seth Summerside, senior Marc Rodrigues and Boit posted a time of 16 minutes, 14.92 seconds.

APRIL 30

2018

The Razorback women’s softball team defeated Ole Miss 7-1 to complete a three-game sweep at Bogle Park.

Arkansas outscored the Rebels 18-4 in the three-game series.

2011

A rka n sa s ’ wo m e n’s 1,600-meter relay team of Regina George, Shelise Williams, Gwendolyn Flowers and Whitney Jones ran 3 minutes, 28.63 seconds, breaking the 24-year-old Drake Relays record held by Alabama. It also was an Arkansas school record.

2003

The men’s tennis team was selected to play in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth t i m e u n d e r Coach Robert Cox. The Razorbacks lost t h e i r f i rs t-round match at Ohio State 4 - 0 to t h e Buckeyes on May 10.

1992

Scott Epps became the third Razorback to hit three home runs in the same game in Arkansas’ 12-10 win over Southwest Missouri State.

Epps took advantage of a steady breeze at Meadow Park in Springfield, Mo., to launch his home runs.

Epps drove in five runs and broke the Razorbacks’ 12-game homer-less streak.

“I never thought I’d do that,” Epps said. “You see it happen on TV. It’s really neat when it happens to you.”

MAY 1

1985

The Razorbacks pounded nonconference foe Mississippi State 13-1 at Ray Winder Field in Little Rock to give Coach Norm DeBriyn his 500th win at Arkansas.

The Bulldogs had won 16-2 the previous day in Greenville, Miss., in an interesting midseason two-game set.

Arkansas’ 12-run rout of the Bulldogs touched off a 17-game winning streak that included a 3-0 sweep for the Southwest Conference Tournament title at George Cole Field in Fayetteville, and a 4-0 run at the NCAA Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional. The 17th win in the streak came by a 1-0 margin over South Carolina in the Hogs’ opener at the College World Series in the program’s second trip to Omaha.

MAY 2

Coach Robert Cox

2011

Former Razorback Joe Johnson scored 34 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 103-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals at the United Center. Johnson hit 12 of 18 shots, 5 of 5 on three-pointers.

The Bulls came back to win the series 4 games to 2.

MAY 3

2004

Basketball signee Al Jefferson, a 6-10 center and Mc-Donald’s All-American who averaged 42.6 points, 18 rebounds and 7 blocked shots as a high school senior at Prentiss, Miss., announced he was entering the NBA Draft.

Jefferson stayed in the draft rather than come to Arkansas and was picked in the first round — 15th overall — by the Boston Celtics. He played 18 seasons in the NBA and averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds for five teams.

1997

The Razorback women’s softball team swept Ole Miss by the scores of 5-1 and 6-2 at home to complete the first four-game sweep in program history.