Two teens hurt in separate Little Rock shootings, police say

Little Rock police have linked the Monday shootings of two teenagers in the area of Asher Avenue and Colonel Glenn Road.

Investigators first encountered Patrick Martin, 19, of Sherwood at CHI St. Vincent Medical Center where he told them he had been shot in the leg following a confrontation with three strangers in a black Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a police report.

Martin said he'd been doing yard work on Asher with his cousin, and they had decided to walk to Mike's Grocery near the Maple Street intersection, the report said.

The SUV, with three males inside, pulled up next to them, and the front-seat passenger rolled down the window, showed them a photo of another male and asked whether they knew him, Martin reportedly told police. The back-seat passenger said they knew Martin "ran with" the person in the photo and to tell him that they were going to "get him."

Martin said he and his cousin denied knowing the person, then started to walk away. He told police he heard a sound like a gun racking followed by three shots, one of which struck him in the left leg. Martin said his cousin got away while he was able to flag down a car and get a ride to the hospital.

Investigators later met the second gunshot victim, unnamed in the report, at Baptist Health Medical Center where the 17-year-old was being treated for a bullet wound in his right leg.

The teen told police he'd just walked out of the Alexander Apartments, 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, where he'd been visiting his cousin when he heard three gunshots. He said he ran to the nearby Kroger and called his father who took him to the hospital.

Investigators found three spent shell casings at the entrance to the apartment, the report states. No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.