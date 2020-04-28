Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

4 Little Rock officers test positive for covid-19

by William Sanders | Today at 5:05 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department now has four officers who have tested positive for covid-19, according to spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

In many situations, officers cannot maintain social distancing because of the parameters of their jobs during certain calls, he said.

“Really it just depends on the situation because sometimes they just can’t social distance,” Ford said. “They’re having to pat somebody down or do something of that nature then there’s no social distancing.”

Officers are continuing to practice social distancing during any briefings or in person meetings they may have to prevent the spread within the force, according to Ford.

“We are holding our briefings outdoors when possible and making sure everybody’s keeping their social distancing,” Ford said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT