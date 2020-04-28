4 Little Rock officers test positive for covid-19

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department now has four officers who have tested positive for covid-19, according to spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

In many situations, officers cannot maintain social distancing because of the parameters of their jobs during certain calls, he said.

“Really it just depends on the situation because sometimes they just can’t social distance,” Ford said. “They’re having to pat somebody down or do something of that nature then there’s no social distancing.”

Officers are continuing to practice social distancing during any briefings or in person meetings they may have to prevent the spread within the force, according to Ford.

“We are holding our briefings outdoors when possible and making sure everybody’s keeping their social distancing,” Ford said.