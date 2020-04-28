Little Rock Compassion Center announces first covid-19 case

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

A man who was staying at the Little Rock Compassion Center tested positive for covid-19 last week, marking the first known case at the shelter, the founder said Tuesday.

The man, who stayed the night at the homeless shelter, went to the emergency room Thursday for unrelated health problems, and the hospital later called to say he’d tested positive for the new coronavirus, said pastor William Holloway, the center’s founder.

Holloway said he's unsure where the man contracted covid-19, but thinks it may have been outside the facility.

After the positive test, the man was quarantined at a facility outside the shelter, and the Arkansas Department of Health tested at least 100 other people at the shelter. None of those tests came back positive, Holloway said.

The positive test was first reported by a Little Rock-based television news station, KATV.

The center is taking precautionary measures such as requiring everyone to wear masks, screening people at the door for symptoms and taking temperatures regularly. About 190 people were at the center Monday night, Holloway said.

“We’ve done everything the health department told us to do, and right now everybody is very safe,” he added.