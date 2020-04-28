People in Chicago’s Grant Park on Monday take advantage of a break in the cold, damp weather the city has recently expe- rienced. (AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Court denies state legal code copyright

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday against the state of Georgia in a copyright lawsuit over annotations to its legal code, finding they cannot be copyrighted.

The 5-4 ruling upholds a previous appeals court decision.

"The Copyright Act grants potent, decadeslong monopoly protection for 'original works of authorship.' ... The question in this case is whether that protection extends to the annotations contained in Georgia's official annotated code. We hold that it does not," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts.

Roberts said the question to ask is "whether the author of the work is a judge or a legislator," because "whatever work that judge or legislator produces in the course of his judicial or legislative duties is not copyrightable."

Justice Clarence Thomas, a Georgia native, dissented, writing that under court precedents "that statutes and regulations cannot be copyrighted, but accompanying notes lacking legal force can be."

The case involved a dispute between Georgia and Public.Resource.Org Inc., a nonprofit run by Carl Malamud, an internet public domain advocate who argues for free access to legally obtained files.

The nonprofit distributed and made available online copies of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated. The state sued in July 2015, arguing the annotations include analysis and guidance added by a third-party publisher and are protected by copyright.

5 victims found dead in Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE -- Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and arrested the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the city's police chief said.

Police received a call about 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead, Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference. When officers arrived at the house on the city's north side they found five victims ranging in age from 14 to 41, the chief said.

Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters at the house that a baby was found alive in the house. Investigators believe the shooter decided to spare the infant.

Morales said investigators recovered a weapon and believe the shooter acted alone.

The man who called authorities to the house has been taken into custody, and detectives were trying to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims, Morales said.

Baton Rouge officer killed in shooting

BATON ROUGE -- A man accused of murder ambushed two officers sent to interview him about a killing hours earlier, then stood over the body of a dead officer while continuing to shoot him, according to police documents released Monday.

Ronnie DeWayne Kato Jr., 36, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after a standoff that followed the second shooting Sunday. Police have not identified the officers, describing one as a 21-year law enforcement veteran and the other as a seven-year officer. Their names may be released today, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a Baton Rouge police spokesman.

The second ambushed officer remained in critical condition Monday afternoon but was alert and talking, McKneely said.

Kato was arrested on two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, five counts of home invasion and one of aggravated battery.

According to an affidavit supporting an arrest warrant for Kato, his girlfriend had taken refuge at her mother's house after an argument. Kato kicked down the door and pistol-whipped her. He went out and came back in with a rifle, killing a man -- one of five adults living there.

A second statement said the ambushed officers went to the backyard to keep him from escaping. Evidence indicated that Kato had stood over the dead officer's body and kept shooting him, the statement said.

Bloomberg again to cover health care

WASHINGTON -- Mike Bloomberg will cover the cost of health care for his former presidential campaign staffers through November, reversing course on a decision that had prompted anger and sparked lawsuits against the billionaire businessman.

Bloomberg had initially enticed staffers to join his long-shot presidential campaign by offering generous benefits and pay and promising them employment through November, even if he didn't win the Democratic nomination.

Those commitments helped the candidate build out a staff of thousands across 43 states within months of his late entry into the race. But after winning just one U.S. territory during the March 3 Super Tuesday primary contests, Bloomberg bowed out of the race and laid off most of his staff soon afterward.

That move prompted former Bloomberg campaign staffers to launch a number of lawsuits alleging the former New York City mayor had lied about the terms of their employment.

But on Monday, former campaign staffers received an email from Bloomberg's human resources department citing the "extraordinary circumstances" surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and offering to cover health care costs through November.

