Daily Record

Today at 2:34 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Hannah Smothers, 22, and Brendon Diotte, 23, both of Bryant.

Richard Flanigin, 36, and Lindsey Clark, 33, both of Cammack Village.

Gary Raymond, 21, of Jacksonville and Diana Tran, 24, of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Rachel Long, 36, and Landon Perry, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Jeremy Reed, 32, and Givonni Godley, 28, both of Litle Rock.

Maria Antonio, 24, of Little Rock and Bruno Franco, 21, of North Little Rock.

Khemaar Ballentine, 33, and Nyeta Hawthorne, 44, both of Little Rock.

Raymond Golden, 37, and Atara Phifer, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Jodi Alford, 19, and Cordoroa Baines, 28, both of Pine Bluff.

Shelia Hill, 40 and Phillips Ojogbaduwa, 38, both of White Hall.

Divorces

FILED

20-1370 Vanessa Chitman v. Stephen Chitman.

20-1371 Kelly Hall v. Joshya Hooten.

20-1372 Rachell Varela v. Juan Quezada.

20-1378 Antonette Hill v. Oliver Hill.

20-1379 Kendra Carlock v. Maurice Carlock, Sr.

20-1381 Robert Singleton v. Robbie Singleton.

Metro on 04/28/2020

Print Headline: Daily Record

