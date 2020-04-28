Deadline set May 8 for tornado debris

Jonesboro residents have until noon May 8 to move any remaining debris from the March 28 tornado to the curbside where it can be picked up by city workers.

Debris must be separated into tree limbs/vegetative debris, or construction/demolition material.

Debris created by demolition or construction contractors must be taken by the contractor to Legacy Landfill. Household garbage must be placed in city trash carts.

The city's Sanitation Department has replaced 160 trash and 11 recycling carts, valued at $11,700, to homes impacted by the tornado. The city also has delivered 171.7 tons of tornado debris collected by volunteers and taken it to Legacy Landfill at a cost of $6,780.

Anyone taking debris to Legacy Landfill should secure or cover their loads with a tarp.

Sanitation drivers are no longer picking up extra trash left beside carts as a covid-19 safety precaution.

Residents who need extra carts should call the Sanitation Department at (870) 932-7520.

Metro on 04/28/2020