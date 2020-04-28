Police Beat

Jacksonville man

charged with DWI

A 66-year-old man from Jacksonville was arrested on Monday afternoon on charges of driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a DWI test and displaying a stolen license plate, according to an arrest report.

Jacksonville police were dispatched to Tobacco Superstore at 511 W. Main St. in reference to a possible drunk driver.

At the store, police witnessed Steve Brown pulling out of a parking spot and almost striking another vehicle, the report says. When police asked Brown where he received the license plate, which was listed as stolen out of Pulaski County, Brown said a guard at the penitentiary gave it to him, and then said it was laying in the grass at his house.

Brown, who police said had the smell of intoxicants on his breath, allegedly refused to complete a horizontal gaze test and would not consent to any chemical tests.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates on Monday evening.

Driver in Sherwood

faces drug charge

Sherwood police on Monday arrested a 61-year-old man on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license after officers were dispatched to his location in reference to a man sitting in a vehicle using narcotics, according to an arrest report.

David Hoisager of Jacksonville was arrested at an apartment complex, The Links at Sherwood, at 3434 E. Kiehl Ave.

According to the report, when police arrived, Hoisager's vehicle was exiting the parking lot. After a traffic stop, Hoisager told police that he had a glass pipe in the vehicle, which officers located under the driver's seat, the report states.

Hoisager did not appear on a roster of inmates at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.

Metro on 04/28/2020