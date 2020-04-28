Emergency hearing held in Arkansas prisoners' lawsuit seeking covid-19 relief

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2009, file photo, an officer patrols a cell block at the Cummins Unit near Varner.

U.S District Judge Kristine Baker heard arguments Tuesday from attorneys who are seeking an emergency order to have the Arkansas Department of Corrections provide inmates with better sanitary equipment and more space to fight the spread of covid-19.

The hearing stemmed from a lawsuit filed last week by inmates at three Arkansas prisons, including the Cummins Unit, which has become the location of the largest outbreak in the state.

Citing the rapid spread of infections at the Cummins Unit, attorneys for the inmates this week asked Baker to issue an immediate injunction to force better conditions at the prisons.

In a hearing conducted via teleconference, lawyers in Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office argued that state prisons are already taking reasonable steps to protect inmates — such as supplying them with masks and liquid soap — and that additional requests being made by the inmates are untenable in a prison setting.

Two of the key points of contention between the two sides are requests for inmates to be provided with alcohol-based disinfectant, and to have their beds moved at least six feet apart in open barracks.

Judge Baker said she would take the requests under advisement after Tuesday’s hearing, and did not make any ruling from the bench.