ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Elton John postpones his tour; Ballet Arkansas sets its season

Elton John has postponed the remainder of his North American "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour concerts, including the one set for July 3 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, to 2021. (AP file photo/Chris Pizzello)

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

Virtual 'sandwich'

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will take a virtual tour via a Facebook Watch Party (facebook.com/ARHistoricPreservation) of the Gann Museum, 218 S. Market St., Benton, for its Friday Sandwiching in History session.

The museum is housed in the world's only known building built of bauxite, which thankful patients of Dr. Dewell Gann Sr. constructed in 1893. Next door is the 1895 Gann House, a private residence that is one of the oldest surviving houses in Saline County.

Meanwhile, due to ongoing concerns surrounding the covid-19 pandemic, the program has postponed its May 23 Walks Through History Tour of Van Buren in Crawford County.

Call (501) 324-9150 or email info@arkansaspreservataion.com.

Elton John postponed

Elton John is postponing the remainder of his North American leg of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, rescheduling concert dates from May 22-July 8, including the July 3 concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, to as-yet-unspecified dates in 2021.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of [covid-19]," according to a news release.

Ticket holders should hold onto their original tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled performances, the release said.

Ballet sets season

Ballet Arkansas is planning to open its 2020-21 season Oct. 15-18 with the world premiere of Jekyll & Hyde, a multimedia production designed in collaboration with the creative team at Cranford Co., at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater at University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock.

The rest of the lineup:

• Dec. 10-13: Nutcracker Spectacular, Robinson Center Performance Hall, Little Rock, with a community cast of more than 200 performing P.I. Tchaikovsky's ballet; "Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea," Dec. 13

• Feb. 25-28: Coppelia, Leo Delibes' storybook ballet, CHARTS Theater

• April 23-25, 2021: Extremes, CHARTS Theater, works by choreographers Alice Flock, Florian Lochner, Gerald Arpino and George Balanchine and also encompassing the repertory from the 2019-20 season finale, Master/Works, which the ballet company had to cancel due to the covid-19 crisis.

Also on the schedule for this fall: The White Room, in an interactive performance format in which "audiences experience the production from the inside as it's happening and play a role in its outcome," according to a news release, taking place in "a series of unique undisclosed locations."

Season subscription information will be available this summer at balletarkansas.org/tickets.

Style on 04/28/2020