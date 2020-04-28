UA Notebook

Many spring grads

open to event in fall

FAYETTEVILLE -- Many spring graduates have shown interest in attending a December commencement ceremony, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said earlier this month, as the university also prepares a graduation website that will publish photos and messages submitted by students.

The university postponed its typical spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, spring graduates were invited to commencement in December, when the university hosts fall graduations.

"We believe it will be a fairly large event, probably multiple commencements like we usually do have in the spring," Steinmetz told faculty members in a video talk on April 16. He said in the talk that, through mid-April, about 80% of spring graduates responding said that they would like to attend the December event.

Students now can submit photos and a message of up to 600 words on the graduation website.

The deadline is May 6 for submissions, but the website will feature all graduates. Included will be video messages from Steinmetz, Provost Jim Coleman and deans of every college and school.

"We hope students share the online resource with family and friends now and we'll all look forward to celebrating together, in-person as soon as it's safe to do so," Steinmetz said in a statement.

Returnee sign-ups

top '19 tally by 285

FAYETTEVILLE -- A total of 285 more returning students have registered for fall classes this spring than in spring 2019, according to data from the university.

Priority registration periods for current freshmen through seniors -- as well as graduate and law students -- wrapped up Thursday, with 14,837 students signing up for fall 2020 classes. Last spring, 14,552 returning students had signed up for fall classes through the comparable time period.

Students this spring had in-person classes suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, and online-only classes are continuing through Aug. 3.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz has said there likely will be a decision around June 1 about in-person classes for the fall semester.

Suzanne McCray, vice provost for enrollment, said last week that an increase in registrations compared with last year was a "strong indicator" that continuing enrollment this fall should be close to that of fall 2019.

McCray's remarks came after the conclusion of the sophomore priority registration period. With the current freshman numbers added in, the increase has grown in current registrations compared with the comparable time last year.

Payment is not required at the time of registration, and students can register now and later choose to withdraw from classes, Dave Dawson, associate vice provost for enrollment services, has said.

Ex-energy executive

to be honored at 93

FAYETTEVILLE -- Charles Scharlau, former chairman and chief executive officer of Southwestern Energy Co., will receive an honorary degree from UA.

Scharlau, 93, began in 1951 as an attorney for the natural gas exploration company, retiring in 1998. He was inducted in 2017 into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame.

A veteran of World War II, Scharlau earned a law degree from UA.

He served on the University of Arkansas System board of trustees from 1997 to 2007.

In 2017, Scharlau received the inaugural University of Arkansas System President's Medal for Service.

In announcing the honor, system President Donald Bobbitt described Scharlau and his late wife, Clydene, as "generous benefactors" who "have dedicated countless hours of volunteer service" in support of UA and the UA System.

A gift from Scharlau established the $5 million endowed chair in Presidential Leadership at the UA System. Scharlau lives in Fayetteville, a UA spokesman said.

Metro on 04/28/2020