Four people killed in vehicle crashes on state highways

At least four people were killed after crashes in Arkansas over the past week, troopers said.

Anna N. Joyner, 23, and Kiyeshia R. Croom, 20, were riding south on Main Street in Dumas on Thursday when their Chevrolet Impala left the road shortly before 10 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned, the report states.

Authorities said Joyner and Croom, who were both from Dumas, were killed. Three other people, including the driver, were reportedly injured.

On Friday, 22-year-old Cory Lee Hardwick of Searcy was driving east on Foster Chapel at Bostic Road when his Ford Focus veered right at about 12:45 p.m., a separate report states. Hardwick's car struck a tree, rolled onto its driver's side and caught fire, troopers said.

Hardwick died of his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Conditions were wet and cloudy when the crash took place, according to authorities.

One week ago today, an Ohio man died in Phillips County after a crash involving three tractor-trailers, authorities said.

Deryk Bradford, 21, was driving a tractor-trailer west on Arkansas 318 near Oneida around 5:45 p.m. April 21 when two tractor-trailers in front of his own came to an abrupt stop, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Bradford's vehicle struck the one in front of his, which then struck the third truck, state police said. A pole in the trailer in front of Bradford's vehicle came through the windshield, fatally striking him, according to a coroner's report.

No other injuries were listed in the report from state police. The roads were dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash.

Metro on 04/28/2020