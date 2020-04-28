Severe storms forecast to bring strong winds across Arkansas on Tuesday, early Wednesday

This National Weather Service graphic shows Arkansas is at risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Arkansas is at risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening through early Wednesday, forecasters said.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in far Northwest Arkansas and neighboring states by the afternoon and “move quickly” southeast across the state starting in the late afternoon, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The most severe weather is expected Tuesday evening through just after midnight, with storms moving southeast of the state early Wednesday, the briefing states.

The agency said strong winds are the primary threat -- though large hail isolated tornadoes and localized flash flooding are also possible. Forecasters expect roughly the western third of the state to see the strongest winds. Severe weather will be possible, however, across the entire state.

Check back for further updates.