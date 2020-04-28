ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Just look at that

There are still paintings worth seeing in person around town, even with museums here and elsewhere closed for at least a while. Most of this public art is wall-size or even larger, usually done in vivid colors.

The Little Rock area works in question, on open-air display for viewing from a parked car, are the growing number of outdoor murals. A more detailed look is possible by walking closer while remembering to wear a mask and keep proper social distance.

Little Rock's Main Street axis from downtown south to SoMa is a focus of the local murals movement, with a number having been painted in 2019. The impetus for this creativity comes in part from the Downtown Little Rock Partnership.

The nonprofit partnership's website waxes a bit lyrical in declaring that "art can inspire and comfort, it can compel and be the background to a thousand different memories." The message adds that murals "are the first thing people probably think about when it comes to public art. Paint and an artist's vision can transform a wall into a doorway of imagination."

Actual doorways into some buildings that serve as a canvas can be a challenge for artists, as with the pedestrian entrance to the Simmons Tower parking garage at the corner of Little Rock's Sixth and Spring streets. It leaves a gap between the facing heads of a man and a woman in Joel Boyd's City Dreamers.

The two portraits are rich in imagery, with the interior of each facial image filled with a scene. Boyd explained as he was finishing the work last fall that the woman's head represents a view of Little Rock's skyline, while the man's head is a composite nature scene inspired by Calico Rock.

"I wanted to give the two sides some contrast — male and female, city and nature, different color schemes — but all still working together," he said.

Playtime, Jason Jones' whimsical mural on Union Bank Plaza at Little Rock's Capitol Avenue and Main Street, features an enormous red wagon loaded with landmarks. These include the state Capitol, Simmons Tower and River Market trolley. A jolly small touch is a bear pedaling a bicycle down the wagon handle, a reminder that Arkansas was first known as the Bear State.

One of the oldest murals to be seen locally was painted in 1962 along North Little Rock's Riverfront Drive by Betty Dortch Russell McMath and Marge Holman. Restored most recently in 2001, it stretches horizontally in 13 panels that move from prehistoric cultures to space-age rockets.

An inspirational theme gives energy to another North Little Rock mural, The Gathering/Flying Free, painted by Angela Davis Johnson at 108 E. Fourth St. She was inspired by the 2017 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida to depict hope through the image of black Americans gathered in solidarity. The imagery is bold and bright.

One of Arkansas' major crops is spotlighted at 1015 Main in Little Rock by Matt McLeod's I Love Rice. Depicting a rice field at harvest time, the mural was co-sponsored by Arkansas Rice Association, whose executive director said it aims "to share the story of Arkansas rice with folks in town who have never experienced a turnrow [the ground at each end of a planted field] during harvest."

Fruits and vegetables come to life in the courtyard of Little Rock's Root Cafe. That's where Yes We Can, by Steven Otis and Shannon Wallace, gives human faces along with spindly arms and legs to an apple, a carrot, an onion and other produce. All the figures sport beaming smiles, a welcome expression these days more than ever.

Style on 04/28/2020