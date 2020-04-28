Minute Man restaurant planned for Jacksonville; goal to open in July, developer says

A Minute Man restaurant in Little Rock is shown in this file photo from 2002.

A building on John Harden Drive in Jacksonville that once housed a taco restaurant will be home of the next Minute Man restaurant, the Arkansas native who is trying to revive the hamburger chain said Tuesday.

The building, at 140 John Harden Drive, formerly housed Fuzzy's Taco Shop.

Renovations inside have already started, and exterior construction will start in 10 to 12 days, Perry Smith, who announced some 14 months ago he was trying to rebuild the Minute Man chain, said.

Minute Man was known for decades for its charcoal-grilled burgers and RadaRange fruit pies.

Exterior construction will include creation of a second drive-thru window.

Smith said he expects the restaurant to open in July, with curbside delivery and drive-thru options only during the coronavirus pandemic. Indoor seating, if limited, could begin in the fall, depending on the progress against the virus.

The former taco shop consists of 4,800 square feet.

Smith, who founded the “upscale-casual” Matchbox Food Group in 2001, sold his shares a few years ago to open the Avalon Institute, a business-development firm in Bethesda, Md.

Wes T. Hall founded Minute Man in Little Rock in 1948; at its height, it had 57 locations, about 20 of them in Arkansas, the rest in Tennessee and Louisiana.

Only one Minute Man remains -- in El Dorado -- and is managed by Linda McGoogan, who began work at Minute Man in the 1970s and bought the El Dorado operation in 1984. She and Smith teamed up last year to revive the brand.

Smith said the Jacksonville outlet will have Minute Man's "classic menu" of charcoal-grilled burgers and fruit pies. An expanded menu will include Mexican dishes, which have helped the El Dorado restaurant for years, Smith said.

Other Minute Man outlets are planned for Little Rock and Conway, Smith said.