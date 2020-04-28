Police: Little Rock man charged with murder in fatal crash

Little Rock Police investigate a crash after a shooting suspect hit another vehicle while involved in a police chase on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the intersection of John Barrow Road and 36th Street in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The Little Rock man who authorities say caused a fatal car crash while fleeing police was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, two days after the collision that killed 62-year-old motorist Jose Hernandez.

Police crash investigators served an arrest warrant on 40-year-old Fredrick Levern Jones at the Pulaski County jail, where Jones has been held since Sunday, police spokesman Eric Barnes said. Jones was also charged with second-degree battery, representing the injuries inflicted on Hernandez's passenger, and fleeing.

From the Sunday crash, Jones was already facing charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and simultaneous possession of drugs and guns after police reported finding a gun and possible cocaine in Jones’ wrecked minivan.

Police were looking to arrest Jones Sunday afternoon on charges from a shooting a day earlier when officers, acting on a tip, found Jones driving his minivan on 12th Street at the Rodney Parham Road intersection, authorities said.

He refused to pull over, fleeing from police down 12th then to John Barrow Road where he crashed into Hernandez’s Toyota Sienna at the intersection of Barrow Road and 36th Street, according to police. Jones suffered a broken arm and leg in the collision while a passenger in his van and a passenger in Hernandez’s vehicle suffered lesser injuries.

Jones now faces 11 felonies, including charges of committing a terroristic act, first-degree battery and possession of firearms by certain persons over accusations he shot a neighbor Saturday evening, in front of 2805 W. 13th St., according to a police report.

A ShotSpotter notification registering 10 gunshots just before 6 p.m. Saturday brought police to the residence where officers collected spent shell casings from the front yard, according to a police report.

About 20 minutes later, police were called to the home of 69-year-old Thelton Smith at 2514 W. 13th St. where officers found him on the front porch, with gunshot wounds to his right hand and left arm.

Smith told police that Jones, who lives two blocks west, had shot him after he had driven by Jones’ home following an earlier confrontation between them, the report said. Smith said he’d told Jones to stay off his property. Police went to question Jones, but no one answered the door at his home.

Police reports show officers were called out to Jones’ home in the 2800 block of West 13th Street Saturday night, about four hours after Smith was shot, to investigate a report of gunfire at the house.

Police found 12 shell casings in the alley south of the home, which had “multiple” bullet holes. Officers crawled inside through a window to check to see if anyone was injured but found no one inside, although the TV was on and a cellphone and car keys were discovered in the master bedroom.