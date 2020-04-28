New covid-19 testing site opens in Fort Smith today

FORT SMITH -- A covid-19 drive-thru testing site will open today in the parking lot of Fort Smith Park at 5301 Riverfront Drive.

The site, which is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, the state and Fort Smith, will test those exhibiting symptoms of covid-19 and any health care providers or first responders, the city announced Monday. Testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

Provisions include:

• Weather permitting, the site is open Monday through Wednesday each week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The testing site will require an appointment through Quest's MyQuest online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. This will screen and schedule appointments for people who meet the eligibility requirements. On-site scheduling will be available for those needing assistance.

• Those being tested will have to stay in their vehicles for verification of eligibility, ID check and the self-administered test. Tests are not available to those who walk up.

• The site will use a nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly. The sealed sample will be dropped into a container on the way out of the drive-thru site.

• Quest Diagnostics will processthe samples and communicate the results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

Those with questions regarding testing and appointments can call Quest's covid-19 line, (866) 448-7719, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and Quest employees.

While those who are tested are awaiting results, they are asked to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.

