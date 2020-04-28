NLR council authorizes $36,000 mask purchase

In this March 5 file photo, Dr. Deborah Birx, Ambassador and White House coronavirus response coordinator, holds a 3M N95 mask as Vice President Mike Pence visits 3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minn., in a meeting with 3M leaders and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to coordinate response to the COVID-19 virus. (AP/Star Tribune/Glen Stubbe)

North Little Rock is in the market for N95 masks after the City Council unanimously approved spending approximately $36,000 to create a surplus for the police and fire departments.

With the Police Department beginning to run low on the masks used to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Mayor Joe Smith requested a roll call vote to authorize an order Monday during a virtual council meeting.

N95 respiratory face masks are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. The masks filter out 95% of all airborne particles, including particles too tiny to be blocked by regular masks.

"We want to hurry up and get the order done," Smith said in an interview after Monday's meeting. "We are running fairly low, and we feel like this can go on for awhile."

Smith said the Fire D epartment has a good supply, but the police are running low.

Interim Police Chief Tracy Raulston said every officer in the department has been given an N95 mask, but most of them have been using cloth masks.

"This order will allow us to plan for the future, and we just don't have a large backup yet," Raulston said. "Also, these masks can't be used all the time, so we have to constantly replace them."

Smith said he is close to placing an order with the 3M company, but he said several issues might lead to a delay in delivery.

"3M can't guarantee us when the order will arrive, and once we place the order we can't cancel it," Smith said. "A lot of these places can't give us a guarantee on an arrival date."

Scores of organizations across the nation have been searching for masks and other personal protective equipment in the midst of the pandemic.

The mayor said he hopes to have a decision made sometime today and then bring legislation to the council after the order has been placed.

In other business, the council unanimously approved an amendment to an ordinance that gave approval to a food truck court but required the applicants to provide 12 parking spots.

Planning Director Shawn Spencer said the applicants hired an engineer who says the enterprise, to be located at a former automobile service center at 3623 JFK Boulevard, could accommodate only 10 spots.

"We are just simply moving the parking spot requirement from 12 to 10," Spencer said. "The parking lease agreement the applicants reached is still in place as well, so there will be off-site parking available."

Metro on 04/28/2020