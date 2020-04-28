WALLY HALL: No fanfare for state's best day of horse racing

Last year at this time, horse racing's focus was squarely on the Kentucky Derby.

That seems like a long time ago.

Last year, the Run for the Roses brought tens of thousands of visitors to Louisville, Ky., driving hotel prices up to three and four times the normal rates.

This year, the industry's focus is on Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, but Hot Springs won't be hopping.

The greatest day of racing in the track's history will go on without its fans and beloved patrons.

Since March 13, the only people inside the racetrack have been horsemen, media and other personnel essential to the sport.

Yet, at a defining moment in the sport's history, it was Oaklawn President Louis Cella who spoke up.

April is a month usually full of prep races for the Kentucky Derby, but suddenly there was no Wood Memorial, no Blue Grass Stakes and no Santa Anita Derby.

The only place for a talented crop of 3-year-old thoroughbreds to go is this Saturday's Arkansas Derby.

Usually the Arkansas Derby draws a talented field of 12, including some shippers from California and Louisiana.

This Saturday will be different.

A field of 22 will be split into two divisions, and the horses are coming from everywhere.

At stake are the all-important Derby points: 100 to the winner, 40 for second, 20 for third and 10 for fourth.

Although Oaklawn's income has been reduced drastically since it closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cella and Oaklawn have taken on the chore of keeping spring racing alive and well.

When Cella saw the prep races getting canceled, he got on the phone with management at Churchill Downs, where the Kentucky Derby is set to run Sept. 5 instead of the traditional first Saturday in May.

All he wanted was extra points.

Cella wanted to award a total of 170 points for each division of the Arkansas Derby, not split 170 among two divisions.

He wanted what was fair for the horsemen.

The $1 million prize money was split down the middle.

This was not an idea or transaction taken lightly, and it was kept quiet until late Sunday night.

By then, the field was set. Post positions had been drawn.

Thoroughbred racing will not have one Derby on the first Saturday in May; it now has two at Oaklawn.

If the gates could open, Oaklawn would set an attendance record Saturday.

Instead, www.oaklawnanywhere.com may need to shore up its speed and power to handle all the people who will wager on the 14-race card highlighted by the two Arkansas derbies.

There will be no traffic issues. Hotel rooms are readily available, and reservations for dinner are not an issue.

There will just be a showcase of the country's best 3-year-olds who are looking to qualify for the 20-horse field at Churchill Downs in September.

Oaklawn's airport may never be busier this week when horses that were bred, bought and created for greatness arrive.

The Arkansas Derby long has been a big factor in the Kentucky Derby. Experts say the racing surfaces are incredibly similar.

That's why Bob Baffert enters his horses in the Arkansas Derby, including Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

The biggest day in Arkansas racing history will be this Saturday, but there is no financial gain for Oaklawn for taking on the chore of the two derbies. And the Cella family never seeks compliments; it isn't in their blood.

What it should mean is an Eclipse Award for giving the racing world something to celebrate.

