NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Close your eyes and pick a lure, any lure, out of your tackle box. It should work to catch black bass.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said bass are likely to bite whatever an angler likes to use. Try spinner baits or crank baits south of the Arkansas 12 bridge. Go with jig and pigs, swim baits or jerk baits north of the bridge. But any lure is worth a cast anywhere on the lake, Walker said.

Crappie are biting on all areas of the lake, but anglers report the best fishing is still 15 to 20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. Minnows are also working to catch black bass and walleye.

To catch striped bass, fish near Prairie Creek and Rocky Branch parks and all areas in between. Use brood minnows or shad.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports spoonbill are being snagged downstream from the dam.

For trout, try Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are also working. Long periods of power generation at the dam mean drift-fishing from a boat is best.

Small spoons in red and gold or silver and gold are good lures to try. Size 7 countdown Rapalas and small jigs are working for trout.

Fly fishing suggestions include using midges in low water. Try streamers or heavy flies in high water.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

The marinas and boat ramps at both lakes are closed until further notice.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports Lake Ann and Loch Lomond are the best lakes for black bass fishing. Lots of lures are working including swim baits, jig and pigs, plastic worms and spinner baits.

Crappie fishing is good one day, spotty the next. Try minnows or jigs at any Bella Vista lake. Try worms for redear at all lakes.

Elk River, Big Sugar Creek

Charla Brewer at Big Elk Floats and Camping reports good black bass fishing with 4-inch plastic worms, jig and pigs in dark colors and small spinner baits. Good live baits are creek minnows and nightcrawlers.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with any type of soft plastic lure rigged any way. Big swim baits are also worth a cast.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using tube baits, spinner baits or Rooster Tails for black bass.

Crystal, Siloam Springs lakes

Try for crappie with minnows or small jigs, Stroud suggests.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair paddlefish snagging at Grand Lake in the Neosho and Grand River tributaries.

Crappie fishing is slow to fair around brush and docks. Largemouth bass fishing is good with all kinds of lures including crank baits, Alabama rigs, spinner baits and jerk baits. Fish shallow around points.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits. Crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows around brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the top lure for black bass is a swim bait. Work it close to the bottom along gravel points and pockets 5 to 12 feet deep if there's wind. Fish deeper on calm days.

Ned rigs are good to use. Spinner baits and chatter baits are working fair.

Sports on 04/28/2020