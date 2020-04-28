NWA outdoor briefs

Virtual 50-K benefits baby, family

Children's Organ Transplant Association will hold a benefit 50-kilometer virtual run, walk or bike May 1-8.

A donation of at least $20 includes a souvenir shirt. Donations benefit Savannah Burnett, age 2½ months, and her family of Springdale. Savannah was born with part of her heart missing. She received a heart transplant at age 1 month at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. She is still a patient at the hospital.

Donors can chose the virtual run, walk or bike or all three; or people may donate without participating in the virtual event. Contact event coordinator Trish Ross, tkross00@gmail.com for details or register online at cota.org/campaigns/COTAforSavannahsStory/events/50K-Virtual-RunWalkBike-COTA-for-Savannahs-Story-.

Try Atalanta for bass

Lake Atalanta, one-half mile east of downtown Rogers, is known for trout fishing in the winter. It also has a good population of largemouth bass that can be caught all year.

District fisheries staff of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission did a recent electrofishing sample at Lake Atalanta. They caught and released 148 largemouth bass in 40 minutes of sampling, said Jon Stein, a Game and Fish district fisheries biologist.

They found that 30% of the bass were longer than 15 inches. The largest weighed 7.5 pounds. Staff also netted some good-sized redear sunfish and black crappie. All fish were measured and released back into the lake.

Fish with a veteran

The John W. Brown Fishing With A Veteran bass tournament is set for June 2 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $70 per boat. A veteran or member of the military must be a member of each team. Fishing is from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First prize is $1,000, second place $700 and third place $500. Big bass prize is $200. There is also a prize of $100 for the smallest legal bass. A meal will be served to all anglers and their families at 2 p.m. The tournament funds programs for veterans.

Register at crosschurch.com/fish, Hook, Line and Sinker or Southtown Sporting goods. For details contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

Trout tags waived

Missouri Department of Conservation has waived the daily trout tag requirement at state trout parks, including Roaring River State Park near Cassville, until further notice.

